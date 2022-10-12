ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Heart attack responses a ‘shambles’ as patients face eight-hour ambulance waits

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HSff_0iW7gDug00

Senior doctors have sent a warning over the “shambles” of heart attack care after pressures on the NHS have left patients waiting eight hours for an ambulance.

The caution comes as several hospitals in the past week have declared critical incidents over the level of pressure on their emergency care services.

Portsmouth Hospital said on Monday: “Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.”

The hospital said it was operating a “strict redirection” policy to alternative services for people who attend A&E and do not have a life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight on Tuesday said it would have to postpone some planned surgical activity due to pressures on its emergency department.

Professor Mamas Mamas, a consultant cardiologist in Stoke and Professor of Cardiology at Keele University, told The Independent : “I was on call this weekend and I was seeing delays of eight hours. It was several people, three or four this weekend with heart attacks that waited between four and eight hours … it’s a national disgrace that we’re in this situation.

“I think that patient care is being compromised. We know that time is muscle and an eight-hour delay getting an ambulance to a patient with a heart attack is impacting on the survival levels.”

In a tweet on Monday, Professor Mamas said he’d never seen such a “shambles” in the NHS and revealed that over the weekend he’d seen two patients who faced delays, one who had a cardiac arrest while waiting for an ambulance and another whose wife had called 999 20 times.

Several doctors replied to the tweet saying response times were similar in their area of the country.

According to the most recent NHS data for April, response times to patients who had suffered a heart attack caused by a sudden blockage of the blood supply exceeded four hours in the East Midlands and South West.

Professor Mamas told The Independent : “We cannot continue like this and if people are coming in later and later for their heart attacks, and undoubtedly they are dying, their risks are increased. Someone that is waiting for eight hours, has a far lower chance of survival ... For the first time in my career, I’ve publicly said, ‘maybe it’s better to just to get someone to drive you in’.”

Warnings over the state of emergency response times have been repeatedly levied by senior NHS leaders during the summer as patients were found to be waiting 25 hours for an ambulance in some instances.

Clinicians told The Independent a key driver of emergency response times is the fact hospital beds are full due to difficulties in discharging patients. This means people cannot be admitted from A&E, which causes a backlog of patients waiting in ambulances outside emergency departments.

Speaking with The Independent Professor Amit Banerjee, consultant cardiologist in London and professor of clinical data science at University College London, said: “We’ve got very little reserve capacity in the system and it’s October, it’s not yet the usual winter surge. This is happening in respiratory disease. This is happening in endoscopy. This is happening in cancer two-week wait.”

He added: “We don’t want to go back to the Nineties … This kind of eight-hour [delay] was absolutely one-off, if not never seen, so to hear of several of these delays happening regularly, that is a deep concern … This is avoidable mortality in 2022. It’s avoidable harm and it’s only because of system strain that we’re in this situation – that strain is also avoidable.”

Dr Tom Johnson, a consultant cardiologist in Bristol and associate professor of cardiology, said: “I think the criticism has to go to the government, in terms of not addressing and funding the gaps that exist or overcoming the problems, facilitating community beds so that patients can be discharged from hospital.”

He said once a heart attack patient had waited longer than 12 hours, the “damage was done”, adding “the real worry is that this is only going to get worse and going to be placed to even greater risk through a very challenging winter period.”

The news comes as Covid admissions to hospitals in England have increased in recent weeks, while on Wednesday NHS Blood and Transplant declared its first ever amber alert as stocks in England fell to critically low levels.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “No-one should have to wait longer than necessary for emergency care, and the Health and Social Care Secretary has set out her priorities of A, B, C and D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

“Our Plan For Patients sets out a range of measures to help ease pressures, including an extra £500m to speed up discharge and free up hospital beds, reducing waits in A&E and getting ambulances quickly back on the road.

“This is alongside NHS plans to rapidly boost capacity and resilience ahead of winter, including increasing the number of NHS 999 and 111 call handlers and creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter

Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
HEALTH
BBC

Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million

The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Emergency Department#Diseases#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Nhs#Portsmouth Hospital#A E#The Isle Of Wight#Stoke#Keele University
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Independent

NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever

The NHS waiting list for treatment has hit seven million people for the first time ever, as A&E trolley waits also hit a record high.New data from NHS England shows there were 7.0 million people waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, the number of people enduring long trolley waits – referring to the time spent in A&E before people are found a bed on a hospital ward – has also risen.The number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted hit 32,776 people in September.This is up from 28,756 in August and is the highest number in records going back to August 2010. Read More Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’ – liveTruss ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil - live
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hospital apologises to devastated mother after admitting a string of catastrophic failings led to her baby girl being stillborn after she was 'neglected' for hours during labour

A hospital has accepted a catalogue of errors led to a baby girl being stillborn after her mother was 'neglected' for hours during labour. Amy Harrison, 30, and her husband Jamie were excited for the arrival of their daughter Harper in May 2020 after a normal pregnancy. But the couple...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Murder accused walked streets with bulky suitcase for two hours, court told - OLD

A woman was captured on video dragging a bulky blue suitcase around the streets of London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on June 11 last year before depositing her headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later.On Thursday, jurors at the Old Bailey viewed CCTV clips tracking Ms Chong’s last known sighting.On June 9 last year, she was seen appearing to walk for exercise in Chaplin Road where she lived accompanied by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of beheading pensioner ‘caught on CCTV dragging suitcase with body in’

A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire: Hospital A&E waiting times pass 30 hours in summer

More than 350 patients spent longer than 30 hours waiting in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital during the summer, figures show. The longest wait at the hospital was almost 50 hours, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said. The national target is at least 95% of A&E patients should be...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Royal Stoke A&E pressures see blood tests carried out in ambulances

Staff at Royal Stoke University Hospital are carrying out blood tests in the back of ambulances because of pressure on A&E. A West Midlands Ambulance Service source said ambulances had now become "big yellow cubicles". On Thursday, there were 20 crews from across the West Midlands outside the hospital waiting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

West Midlands Ambulance crews left stuck outside hospitals

Ambulance crews sometimes spend an entire shift without responding to a 999 call due to delays in handing over patients, a paramedic has said. Pressure on the NHS means they can be stuck outside A&Es for hours, Tracy Jones, who works for West Midlands Ambulance Service in Shropshire, said. Paramedics...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy