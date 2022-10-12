World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has called for Conor Benn to receive a lifetime ban in the wake of his failed drugs test, due to the “barbaric” nature of boxing.Benn’s hotly-anticipated bout with Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday (8 October) was postponed after the former tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene, which elevates testosterone levels.The 26-year-old Briton maintains that he is a clean athlete and, on Wednesday, posted on Instagram: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”Warrington knows all too well about the brutality of boxing, having just recovered from the worst injury...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO