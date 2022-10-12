ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Conor Benn should get ‘lifetime ban’ after failed drugs test, Josh Warrington says

World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has called for Conor Benn to receive a lifetime ban in the wake of his failed drugs test, due to the “barbaric” nature of boxing.Benn’s hotly-anticipated bout with Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday (8 October) was postponed after the former tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene, which elevates testosterone levels.The 26-year-old Briton maintains that he is a clean athlete and, on Wednesday, posted on Instagram: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”Warrington knows all too well about the brutality of boxing, having just recovered from the worst injury...
ESPN

Conor Benn under UKAD investigation after failed drugs test

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a drugs test ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. The bout between welterweight Benn and super middleweight Eubank Jr., set at a catchweight of 157 pounds,...
