Conor Benn should get ‘lifetime ban’ after failed drugs test, Josh Warrington says
World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has called for Conor Benn to receive a lifetime ban in the wake of his failed drugs test, due to the “barbaric” nature of boxing.Benn’s hotly-anticipated bout with Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday (8 October) was postponed after the former tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene, which elevates testosterone levels.The 26-year-old Briton maintains that he is a clean athlete and, on Wednesday, posted on Instagram: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”Warrington knows all too well about the brutality of boxing, having just recovered from the worst injury...
Conor Benn: British Boxing Board of Control confirms UK Anti-Doping investigation after failed drugs test
The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has confirmed Conor Benn is being investigated by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after failing a drugs test ahead of his cancelled clash with Chris Eubank Jr. It was revealed just days before the scheduled catchweight fight an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts...
Conor Benn under UKAD investigation after failed drugs test
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a drugs test ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. The bout between welterweight Benn and super middleweight Eubank Jr., set at a catchweight of 157 pounds,...
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director
UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his...
