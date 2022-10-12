ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park Blush Boot Camp fitness studio opens at Bluhawk

Blush Boot Camp, a fitness studio with an emphasis on female empowerment, has opened its newest Johnson County studio in south Overland Park. Where exactly: The fitness studio operates at 7741 West 159th St., at the Bluhawk shopping center. The studio is on the east side of the shopping center,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Society
Johnson County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Park, KS
Shawnee, KS
Cars
County
Johnson County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria

A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 14

Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 47. Mostly sunny and lighter wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 35. Sunny and clear and much cooler at night. Take the family to the grand reopening of Strang Park in Overland Park today between 2-4 p.m. The park has undergone a major renovation, including the addition of the city’s first all-inclusive playground. Find out more details.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Track And Field#Sports Equipment#Park Police
railfan.com

Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2

BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Cars
KCTV 5

Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries

A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy