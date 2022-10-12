Read full article on original website
Related
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Blush Boot Camp fitness studio opens at Bluhawk
Blush Boot Camp, a fitness studio with an emphasis on female empowerment, has opened its newest Johnson County studio in south Overland Park. Where exactly: The fitness studio operates at 7741 West 159th St., at the Bluhawk shopping center. The studio is on the east side of the shopping center,...
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
Colonial Gardens ‘alpaca brunch,’ unique events bringing new crowds
Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs has paired an unlikely combination -- brunch and alpacas -- and is seeing sellout crowds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria
A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs golf simulator, coffee shop plans for remodeled shopping center
Two new retail tenants — a coffee shop and golf simulator — are hoping to make their way to the Overland Crossing shopping center in south Overland Park, which is undertaking a major renovation. Driving the news: On Monday, a revised preliminary plan gained unanimous approval from the...
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 14
Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 47. Mostly sunny and lighter wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 35. Sunny and clear and much cooler at night. Take the family to the grand reopening of Strang Park in Overland Park today between 2-4 p.m. The park has undergone a major renovation, including the addition of the city’s first all-inclusive playground. Find out more details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
kcur.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
railfan.com
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
I-435 crash sends several to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A serious injury crash off southbound Interstate 435 and Bannister Road sent several people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Parkville starting to solve decades-old rail crossing problem
Parkville is moving forward with a $16,000 study to figure out if its possible to make two public rail crossings in the heart of downtown into "quiet zones."
When, where to see fall leaf colors in the Kansas City area
Trees are finally starting to change colors, and there are dozens of sites across the Kansas City area to check out the fall leaves.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Comments / 0