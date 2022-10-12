ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Helotes, TX
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
93.1 KISS FM

13 Pumpkin Beers To Try Before October 31

Whether you're looking for a heavy dose of autumn or just a kiss on the cheek - I've got you covered with this last minute list. We're talking seasonal beer... pumpkin-flavored beer to be exact. The good news is that there's still time to get in a taste of a...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Coffee Grounds#Coffee Talk#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tx#Texans#Texas Grounds Coffee Co#Texas Experts Facebook
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals

You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
San Antonio Current

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry

A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy