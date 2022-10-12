Navigating the Financial Vortex - Why Americans Can't Save for Retirement

Across generations, one of the biggest financial stressors for people has been saving for retirement. Factors such as high market volatility, high inflation rates, potentially lower investment returns and longer life expectancies have created a challenging mix to navigate when trying to get ahead on retirement savings.

According to Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Retirement Survey 2022, conducted in July and August, more than half (51%) "of respondents who are currently retired reported that they are living on less than 50% of their pre-retirement annual income, including 29% who report living on 40% or less. Only 25% of retirees generate what many estimate as the amount needed to maintain their standard of living - 70% or more."

Of the 599 retired individuals surveyed, 56% "reported retiring earlier than planned. Notably, almost half (48%) of all retirees retired due to reasons out of their control, such as health issues (23%), losing their job (11%), or caring for family (9%), reducing their time to save for retirement."

"How we as an industry help individuals create a more personalized path to retirement that accounts for these challenges, it can help them pivot and adjust their savings in investment strategy along the way will be critical to help them reach their retirement and sufficient savings goals," said Michael Moran, a pension strategist in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), during the live webinar on Oct. 11 hosted by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Similarly, among the greatest concerns of retirees are "inflation (71%), followed by future health care concerns (51%), concerns about potential reductions in future US Social Security benefits (46%), and running out of money (44%)" – each of which has increased since Goldman’s Retirement Survey and Insights Report 2021. Yet, becoming a financial burden on family members (23%), managing money to provide income in retirement (22%), and keeping track of retirement income and spending needs (19%) rank lower on the list.

The common denominator is that people are more concerned about the factors that they can't control versus the ones they can. While there are variables like the state of the economy, life events like losing your job or caring for elderly family members, and unexpected expenses that will arise and are out of your control, there are plenty that are in your control and that is where you should maintain focus to eliminate financial stress and get ahead instead of fall behind.

Have a Plan and Save as Early and as Much as You Can

So what is the solution? Having a plan and saving as early and as much as you can.

"A financial plan really helps you to understand how should you adapt and change given the circumstances you're in. We have no control over inflation, we don't individually have control over where the market goes, what happens to interest rates, and yet we're all living and having to live on an unpredictable income stream," said Joe Duran, co-head of the Personal Financial Management Group. "The less you have saved, the less optionality you have. And a financial plan is a way to help you articulate when the market does 'X', how do we react in response, and get some level of clarity – even though the financial plan will be wrong the day it's written, because you can't predict the future, it gives you some sense of what actions you should take."

No matter your financial situation, having a plan is better than no plan. Since individual circumstances, priorities, and goals determine what route you take in developing a plan, it's crucial to meet with a financial adviser to aid in that process of starting or getting back on track.

"The average might say one thing, but the individual experience is completely different – and that is true of all retirement work," said Duran. "And that's why we at Goldman Sachs spend so much time assessing the difference between working with a pension plan and being an individual in charge of your own pension…What we have as a responsibility as a financial institution is to, as always, help people make the best possible decision for their individual circumstances."

A commonality in the survey was that almost all working respondents (95%) believe financial help is important in preparing for retirement.

"Our belief overall is that we need to step up the amount of customization and personalization within the industry and provide significantly more advice to help participants navigate this financial vortex," said Gregory Calnon, global head of Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Remember, "you should be investing in yourself to ensure that you get the best rate of return on your education and your work because that's going to give you optionality," said Duran. The sooner you meet with an adviser, draft a plan that suits your personal finance needs and goals, and start saving for retirement and those rainy days, the less stressed and more financially stable you will be in the future.

