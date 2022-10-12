ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport

The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Softball World: Consider Donating to Help the Linton Family (Tenn.), Which Lost Everything Last Weekend in a House Fire

This is Brentt Eads of Extra Inning Softball. There are times when we, as a softball family and community, have the opportunity to help our own and this is one of them. Last weekend, the Mike Linton family from Tennessee lost most everything possessions-wise due to a house fire and the subsequent smoke and water damage.
High School: This Week’s Extra Elite 25 Fall National Rankings… Champions Crowned in Oklahoma; More There & In Nebraska This Weekend (Oct.13, 2022)

For the first time in these fall season national rankings, there were no changes among the top teams from Georgia, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado. There were some big changes, however, in Oklahoma as that state’s championships were concluded in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A. In Class 2A,...
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing final 3 for four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr

Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Darius Carr is down to just three options. Which of them is the best potential fit for the future?. Darius Carr is a 6’3 combo guard out of Los Angeles, California, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, with 247sports having him ranked in the top 100 overall. His recruitment has been updated, with a list of three programs in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
I Committed: 1st Team All-American & State Player of the Year Jazzy Francik on Why Florida State… “I Just Knew I Could Call It My Home Away from Home!”

Not too many high school players have had a year like Jazzy Francik has had in 2022. The standout pitcher led her Melbourne High team to a Florida 6A state championship and won a slew of honors—from being an Extra Inning Softball 1st Team All-American to being tabbed as the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year (2022) and the Gatorade State Player of the Year.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

