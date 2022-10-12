Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
CBS Sports
James Madison bowl eligibility: Why Dukes are excluded from postseason, Sun Belt race in FBS debut season
No. 25 James Madison might be the best Group of Five team in college football. Behind star quarterback Todd Centeio, the Dukes sit at 5-0 and tied atop the Sun Belt standings, having won four of their five games by more than 20 points. Despite all the success, don't expect to see the Dukes come championship Saturday.
Georgia Tech new AD hire is great for Brent Key and one other marquee coach
Georgia Tech’s new athletic director J Batt coming over from Alabama is huge for interim head coach Brent Key, as well as potentially Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reportedly have a new athletic director in J Batt, who is coming over from...
extrainningsoftball.com
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport
The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
extrainningsoftball.com
Softball World: Consider Donating to Help the Linton Family (Tenn.), Which Lost Everything Last Weekend in a House Fire
This is Brentt Eads of Extra Inning Softball. There are times when we, as a softball family and community, have the opportunity to help our own and this is one of them. Last weekend, the Mike Linton family from Tennessee lost most everything possessions-wise due to a house fire and the subsequent smoke and water damage.
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: This Week’s Extra Elite 25 Fall National Rankings… Champions Crowned in Oklahoma; More There & In Nebraska This Weekend (Oct.13, 2022)
For the first time in these fall season national rankings, there were no changes among the top teams from Georgia, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado. There were some big changes, however, in Oklahoma as that state’s championships were concluded in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A. In Class 2A,...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Oct. 14, 2022): Spotlighting Texas Bomber Taylor Porter, Verbals, ‘Stronger’ & Ghosts
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
extrainningsoftball.com
TIME SENSITIVE: the Player Submission Deadline for the FINAL 2023 Extra Elite 100 Rankings is THIS Monday (Oct. 17) at 8 PM EST!!
The launch of the FINAL 2023 Extra Elite 100 rankings is coming up fast: Monday, October 24, 2022. And the player submission deadline is. THIS Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 PM ET. And note this, according to Extra Inning’s Brentt Eads, who oversees the player rankings:. “Unlike previous editions...
Graves believes Grace VanSlooten 'has a chance to be one of the best freshmen in the country'
Kelly Graves believes his roster will carry one of the nation's top first-year college players. Freshman forward Grace VanSlooten has impressed since arriving on campus this summer, and according to her head coach, is already among the team's top players. "Grace VanSlooten has a chance to be one of the...
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing final 3 for four-star 2023 guard Darius Carr
Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Darius Carr is down to just three options. Which of them is the best potential fit for the future?. Darius Carr is a 6’3 combo guard out of Los Angeles, California, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, with 247sports having him ranked in the top 100 overall. His recruitment has been updated, with a list of three programs in the mix.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 1st Team All-American & State Player of the Year Jazzy Francik on Why Florida State… “I Just Knew I Could Call It My Home Away from Home!”
Not too many high school players have had a year like Jazzy Francik has had in 2022. The standout pitcher led her Melbourne High team to a Florida 6A state championship and won a slew of honors—from being an Extra Inning Softball 1st Team All-American to being tabbed as the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year (2022) and the Gatorade State Player of the Year.
