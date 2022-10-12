Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Darius Carr is down to just three options. Which of them is the best potential fit for the future?. Darius Carr is a 6’3 combo guard out of Los Angeles, California, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, with 247sports having him ranked in the top 100 overall. His recruitment has been updated, with a list of three programs in the mix.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO