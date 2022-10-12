Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
Erling Haaland Potentially In Doubt To Feature In Liverpool Showdown
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian failed to feature in yesterday's 0-0 draw against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.
Yardbarker
Player Ratings - Salah Hits Fastest Ever UCL Hat-trick Whilst Bobby Dazzles in 7-1 Rout.
Alisson - 6 The Brazilian was quite badly compromised for the Rangers opening goal. Besides conceding it was a relatively quiet yet sound game from him, some nice footwork and distribution too. Joe Gomez - 6 A game of two halves for Gomez, perhaps too wide for Arfield's goal and...
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Hints At PSG Exit For Liverpool Or Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe has responded to the recent reports linking him with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.
Yardbarker
Liverpool's Forwards On Form: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino
Darwin Nunez has finally found some goalscoring form, with it coming along with a much needed Mohamed Salah hattrick and Roberto Firmino double. It is a promising sign for Liverpool fans but it will not be the forwards they are concerned about but the midfield instead. The Reds thumped Rangers...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.
ESPN
Liverpool ratings: Perfect 10/10 Salah leads Reds' comeback vs. Rangers in Champions League
An emphatic second-half performance saw Liverpool come from behind to win 7-1 on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox Stadium. Jurgen Klopp found his side 1-0 down early on when Scott Arfield guided a ball past Alisson from outside of the box, but Roberto Firmino led a quick response from Liverpool to equalise with an accurate header from a corner.
MLS・
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
BBC
Guardiola on injuries, Liverpool's form and Haaland
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game at Liverpool on Sunday. Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable for the trip to Anfield. Liverpool's poor form in the Premier League doesn't concern Guardiola: "The table never plays a game against Liverpool....
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield. These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th
All the action from Gameweek 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool take on Manchester City.
BBC
Champions League: Spurs duo Kane & Son 'just understand each other'
When Son Heung-min or Harry Kane score, the other is usually involved. It is a combination we have got used to seeing and the pair linked up again for the 50th time in all competitions as Tottenham beat Frankfurt 3-2 to go top of their Champions League group. "We just...
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to find other ways to compete with Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool cannot possibly match Manchester City when it comes to transfer spending but he still believes they can find other ways to compete.During his seven years in charge, Klopp’s net spend has been around £150million, whereas Pep Guardiola’s in a 12-month shorter period is over half-a-billion pounds.Having pushed each other incredibly close in the title race for the majority of the time the two have been in England, Liverpool’s poor start to the season means they currently trail their rivals by 13 points.The resources available to City, backed by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, mean they have been...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia
David de Gea - 7 Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough. Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third. Victor Lindelof - 6 Got done for pace once in the...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Players Made Key Decision Over ‘Down to Earth Coach’ After Brentford Defeat
Manchester United players have decided that they will never throw Erik ten Hag under the bus regardless of how bad things are to get under his reign, claims The Atletic’s David Ornstein. This was done after the Red Devils suffered a shocking 4-0 loss to Brentford in the second game week of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
Yardbarker
Manchester United predicted XI to face Newcastle: Ronaldo leads the line
Manchester United will face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16. The Reds are on the back of a 2-1 win against Everton and have picked up five wins out of eight games so far in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s side are also showing impressive form...
Wolves v Nottingham Forest, Fulham v Bournemouth: clockwatch – live
Join Rob Smyth for live updates from the 3pm kick-offs around the UK and beyond
