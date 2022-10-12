ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player

Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Souttar
Person
Glen Kamara
Person
Filip Helander
Person
Ianis Hagi
Person
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as two heavyweights collide with a different vibe around this meeting. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 14 points off the top of the table heading into this weekend as this is their worst-ever start to a season under the German coach as he has already ruled them out of the title race. Last weekend Klopp celebrated his seven-year anniversary at Liverpool but they lost 3-2 at Arsenal and lost three more key players to injuries. That said, the 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek proved how dangerous the Reds can be when it all clicks into place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rangers#Reds#Arsenal
ESPN

Liverpool ratings: Perfect 10/10 Salah leads Reds' comeback vs. Rangers in Champions League

An emphatic second-half performance saw Liverpool come from behind to win 7-1 on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox Stadium. Jurgen Klopp found his side 1-0 down early on when Scott Arfield guided a ball past Alisson from outside of the box, but Roberto Firmino led a quick response from Liverpool to equalise with an accurate header from a corner.
MLS
BBC

G﻿uardiola on injuries, Liverpool's form and Haaland

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game at Liverpool on Sunday. K﻿yle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable for the trip to Anfield. L﻿iverpool's poor form in the Premier League doesn't concern Guardiola: "The table never plays a game against Liverpool....
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield. These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to find other ways to compete with Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool cannot possibly match Manchester City when it comes to transfer spending but he still believes they can find other ways to compete.During his seven years in charge, Klopp’s net spend has been around £150million, whereas Pep Guardiola’s in a 12-month shorter period is over half-a-billion pounds.Having pushed each other incredibly close in the title race for the majority of the time the two have been in England, Liverpool’s poor start to the season means they currently trail their rivals by 13 points.The resources available to City, backed by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, mean they have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

David de Gea - 7 Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough. Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third. Victor Lindelof - 6 Got done for pace once in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy