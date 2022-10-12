Read full article on original website
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
Temple University Hospital nurses and health care workers rally ahead of union negotiations
There's no strike yet, but unionized health care workers have voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job.
temple.edu
Steppingstones to success: Temple Engineering welcomes high school students for hands-on summer lab experience
This summer, a group of eager Philadelphia high school students interested in pursuing engineering in college got the chance at a bit of a head start, thanks to a new research and mentorship program. The partnership between the Temple University College of Engineering and Steppingstone Scholars welcomed 17 high school...
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement from the company.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
Philadelphia student inappropriately touched on her way to middle school: Police
"He asked her for her name. He asked her for her Instagram page, then he touched her inappropriately," said school district spokesperson Monique Braxton.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
fox29.com
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
Lowe’s to Refresh Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Station, Elevating Layout Up a Few Ladder Rungs
The Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company station, shown here in its 1950s form, is about to be refreshed again. Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company is getting a spruce-up that goes far beyond an exterior wash with an industrial-strength hose. Lowe’s, the North Carolina home improvement brand, is celebrating National First...
Indigenous People Want to See Governments, Big Institutions Take ‘Land Acknowledgments’ One Step Further
Ann Remy, right, next to a photo of her grandfather, left, Chief Whipoorwill at the Churchville Nature Center. The lands belonging to Ann Remy’s Lenni-Lenape ancestors used to cover the entire Philadelphia region, along with parts of New York and Delaware, and the entire New Jersey, writes Jeff Gammage for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue. Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who’s Running for City Council?
Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
westphillylocal.com
The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday
The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
New video released after Philadelphia 13-year-old inappropriately touched on way to school
In the new video, the accused predator is seen approaching the child and putting his arm around her.
New Senior Housing in Yeadon has State-of-the-Art Tech
HumanGood's Makemie Court senior housing that just opened in Yeadon Borough. It took eight years, but a housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities, Makemie Court, is open in Yeadon Borough, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. HumanGood’s Makemie Court features 44 one-bedroom apartments with smart home technology, including...
