viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Dogs of Manhattan: A Portrait of 90's New York City Dog Walking Culture
Found at a New Zealand garage sale by redditor pangium, this vintage documentary from 1998 highlights dog culture in Manhattan at that time. Enjoy!. Years ago I was picking through the VHS tapes at a garage sale in Westmere (my childhood neighbourhood in Auckland, New Zealand). I was looking for unlabeled tapes in the chance of finding old, taped TV shows or home movies or something. The woman running the sale told me she had chucked all those sorts of tapes out the week before. She asked me what sort of tapes I was after and I told her I was looking for ‘oddities’. She looked puzzled but a little while later came out of the house with a blank tape in a clear case. She told me it was a documentary an old friend of hers had made in the 90s and that she’d always intended on digitalising it, but knew realistically that she would probably never get around to it. She said it sounded like the sort of thing I was looking for and gave it to me for free. A few days later I watched the tape and it was indeed exactly the sort of thing I was looking for.
fox5ny.com
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
H Mart will soon open in Long Island City
It’s still just an early announcement, but we’re so excited about it that we can’t wait to share the news: Patch confirms that popular Asian grocery store H Mart is set to open a supermarket space on Long Island City in the near future. Sam Q. Kim,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion
Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
riverdalepress.com
Tenants tell landlord they’ve had enough
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
fox5ny.com
New book captures Mike Tyson in photos
NEW YORK - Soft-spoken but tough, laid back but powerful, Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxing champs of all time yet despite his notoriety, he remains elusive to many. But photographer Lori Grinker isn't one of them. She met Tyson when he was just 14 years old and remembers a young Mike being sweet and funny. Her photos of him started out being part of a college project at the Parsons School of Design. They wound up being iconic.
brickunderground.com
Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs
Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street
Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
There are more rats scurrying around NYC than ever before
This is not the sort of news we like to report on but, alas, we are just fulfilling our duty: according to government data obtained by the New York Daily News, rat sightings across the city have increased by 71% since this time in 2020. The numbers are particularly worrisome...
anash.org
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport
Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved from Denver to the UWS: To be near our grandkids and soak up NYC culture during our retirement
Having lived in the Denver area for 28 years, recent retirees Alma and John longed to be closer to their grandchildren in NYC. They sold their primary home and bought a condo on the UWS. Now they split their time between NYC and their mountain retreat in Colorado. Here’s their story:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Famously skinny $4.2M NYC house enters contract
This townhouse — arguably the most svelte in Manhattan — has been claimed. Greenwich Village’s 75½ Bedford St. is known for once being home to the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay — and for measuring just 9 feet, 6 inches wide. The property hit the market last August and was initially listed for $4.9 million, a number which was cut down to $4.19 million this summer and has now entered contract, 6sqft reported.
