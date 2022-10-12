Found at a New Zealand garage sale by redditor pangium, this vintage documentary from 1998 highlights dog culture in Manhattan at that time. Enjoy!. Years ago I was picking through the VHS tapes at a garage sale in Westmere (my childhood neighbourhood in Auckland, New Zealand). I was looking for unlabeled tapes in the chance of finding old, taped TV shows or home movies or something. The woman running the sale told me she had chucked all those sorts of tapes out the week before. She asked me what sort of tapes I was after and I told her I was looking for ‘oddities’. She looked puzzled but a little while later came out of the house with a blank tape in a clear case. She told me it was a documentary an old friend of hers had made in the 90s and that she’d always intended on digitalising it, but knew realistically that she would probably never get around to it. She said it sounded like the sort of thing I was looking for and gave it to me for free. A few days later I watched the tape and it was indeed exactly the sort of thing I was looking for.

