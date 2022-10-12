ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Mayor Hancock Proclaims October 13 Tom's Starlight Day

"I'm so overwhelmed," said a visibly emotional Tom Messina at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tom's Starlight on October 13. "I don't know how I got here, but I'm so glad I did." Messina had just been handed a proclamation that was read by a representative from Mayor Michael Hancock's office...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Richest Zip Codes in Colorado

Rich people are moving to Colorado by the thousands, according to recent studies, but while those drawn to mountain-resort counties have plenty of cash, the state's richest zip codes continue to be clustered around the metro Denver area. Only one of Colorado's ten wealthiest zip codes as measured by average...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Medical Marijuana From LivWell, WTJ MMJ Flagged Over Mold Concerns

Regulators have flagged medical marijuana sold at ten stores across Colorado for potentially unsafe levels of mold. In an October 12 recall notice, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the state Department of Public Health and Environment alerted the public about medical marijuana sold at six different LivWell Enlightened Health dispensaries across the state that was found to contain unacceptable levels of mold and yeast.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Lisa Calderón Running for Denver Mayor

Lisa Calderón, a longtime community advocate, is making another run for mayor. Her campaign slogan: "It's time to reimagine Denver." “When we reimagine Denver, we can transform how city government operates and is viewed by the public," Calderón says. "We don’t have to choose between affordable housing and open space, but instead, invest in both. We can be a model city where small businesses thrive, and workers are paid equitably. Where all neighborhoods are walkable and rollable, and climate change is met with urgent solutions. Where mental-health services are available on-demand like other forms of emergency assistance. Where community safety and police reform coexist. Where abortion access is protected and expanded. Where young people can dream about their futures again, and elders feel safe in their homes.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
drhscordnews.com

Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Marijuana Product Expiration Rules Withdrawn by State Regulators

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division has backed away from adding expiration date requirements to the majority of dispensary products. As of this year, marijuana vape cartridges sold in Colorado were required to have expiration dates, but there are no such requirements for flower, concentrate or edibles. The MED had planned to require six-month expiration dates for those products in its most recent round of marijuana rule revisions, but ultimately abstained.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO

Community Policy