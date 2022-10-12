Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Lord of the Rings star lands next lead role
The Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen landed his next role, in a film directed by... Viggo Mortensen!. As reported by Deadline, the actor is starring in and helming a Western love story called The Dead Don't Hurt, which begins production on October 12 in Canada, although it will also shoot in Mexico.
theplaylist.net
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars 2023 Predictions & Contenders
If you’re hoping for an Oscar nomination, perhaps you should consider adapting a novel or news story into a screenplay. Usually one of the more competitive categories, Adapted Screenplay is looking almost wide open at this stage of this particular awards season. That may partially be because four potential nominees have not screened publicly or for the press as of yet.
EW.com
The Winchesters boss discusses the Supernatural prequel's first monster
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of The Winchesters. From its very opening scene, The Winchesters set itself apart from Supernatural. How, you ask? With an insect-esque monster unlike anything Supernatural fans had ever seen. And by episode's end, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) had come face-to-face with a loup-garou.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Night Oppy’ Trailer: New Ryan White Film Takes Us To Mars To Relive Inspiring Story Of Resilient Rover
At a time when things seem difficult all over the world, the trailer to “Good Night Oppy” transports audiences to Mars and reminds us of the watershed moments all of humanity can share pride in. The film’s synopsis is as follows: “’Good Night Oppy’ tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.” Oppy’s journey to one of our distant and fascinating celestial cousins and her outliving her life expectancy by over 14 years is sure to capture the imaginations of millions, much like the initial journey in 2004.
theplaylist.net
Mia Hansen-Løve & Charlotte Wells Discuss Fact, Fiction & The Cinema Of Memory [NYFF]
Two filmmakers renowned for recent works of autofiction, Mia Hansen-Løve and Charlotte Wells, are both riveted by the process of blending details from their lives together with invented artistic elements. At the 60th New York Film Festival last Saturday, the filmmakers convened inside Lincoln Center’s Francesca Beale Theater for an hour-long conversation about their NYFF Main Slate selections.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
theplaylist.net
Brendan Fraser Thinks Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Failed Because It Wasn’t “Fun”
When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.
theplaylist.net
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Bio-Doc/Concert Film Offers Maximum Vibes [NYFF]
First, a confession: I came to “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” knowing next to nothing about the New York Dolls or its lead singer, David Johansen. Sure I’d heard of them and heard a fair amount of the Dolls’ music, and Johansen’s, and that of his alter ego Buster Poindexter (including the once-ubiquitous “Hot Hot Hot,” which he now calls “the bane of my existence”).
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
theplaylist.net
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
theplaylist.net
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In Netflix’s YA Fantasy From Paul Feig
Is it just me or has there really not been much buzz about Netflix’s big-budget fantasy film, “The School for Good and Evil?” The cast is superb. It’s based on bestselling source material. Paul Feig, though not a sure thing, is a perfectly capable filmmaker. That said, the film is arriving on the streamer in one week and there really isn’t much discourse about how excited folks are to see what should be the first in a potential new franchise.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sets 2024 Release Date
Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has officially set a release date for May 24, 2024, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Production on the newest installment of the franchise is now underway in Australia. The film stars...
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
theplaylist.net
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Directs & Stars In High Stakes Poker Thriller Out November 16
In 2014, Russell Crowe made his directorial debut with “The Water Diviner,” about an Australian farmer who travels to Turkey after World War II to find his three sons who never returned. Critics weren’t high on the movie, but it fared well with audiences; at least with those who saw it. The film was a modest box-office success, making $38.2 million off its $22.5 million budget.
theplaylist.net
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
theplaylist.net
Sundance Film Festival Announces Restoration Of ‘SLAM’ & Director’s Cut Of Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ For 2023 Edition
While your future planning probably only extends to Thanksgiving, the Sundance Film Festival is already thinking ahead to January, the 2023 edition of their festival. Today, the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced today the first two films in the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and they are the 25th Anniversary and digital restoration screening of “SLAM” and the uncensored director’s cut and restoration of “The Doom Generation.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Trailer: Joe Barton’s Take On YA Fantasy Hits Netflix On October 28
Over the past half-decade, Joe Barton has quietly become one of the most buzzworthy scriptwriters of the moment. That’s no small feat for how saturated the television landscape is currently. But give the criminally underseen “Giri/Haji” a watch on Netflix, and you’ll understand why HBO Max had him attached to their “Gotham PD” show (before it became a series about Arkham Asylum). Barton is the real deal, and don’t be surprised if he’s a big name in TV by the end of this decade.
theplaylist.net
‘Thunderbolts’: Harrison Ford Reportedly To Replace The Late William Hurt In Upcoming Marvel Film
At the D23 Expo last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the cast of “Thunderbolts,” the film that will close out MCU‘s Phase 5 in July 2024. And the cast includes who Marvel fans expected, with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen reprising their roles from previous “Captain America” content.
Collider
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
