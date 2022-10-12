ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Sex Abuse#Woodlawn#Violent Crime#Episcopal High School
wbrz.com

Deputy drove 85 mph before deadly wreck; new details laid out in crash report

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg

BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Renovations at Baker High paused after workers detect asbestos in demolished building

BAKER - Work to tear down and rebuild Baker High School was temporarily halted after crews discovered asbestos in at least one of the torn-down structures. Sources told WBRZ Thursday night that the renovations would be put on hold after the potentially dangerous material was detected in debris at the campus, which was shuttered after the 2016 flood.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning

PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning. The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

More than 200 helped community as part of annual 'Neighbors Day'

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees gave their time this week helping local charities. The company said more than 200 employees took part in "Neighbors Day" on Monday. Those employees spent roughly 1,000 total hours on their holiday helping charitable organizations throughout the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy