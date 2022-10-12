Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
15 local nonprofits to expand employment services with new grants
Fifteen nonprofits received a total of $684,000 in grant funds this month that local advocates hope will boost pathways to employment. The funds were awarded by the philanthropic Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, which aims to help New Haven residents find long-term employment and provides wraparound services like help with childcare, transportation and credentialing.
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security deposits
For renters, moving to a new apartment or home can be expensive, especially having to come up with the money for security deposits. In some cases, the cost of a security deposit can be up to three times the amount of the first month’s rent. A new government program in New Haven, Connecticut intends to assist renters in addressing that financial challenge.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
Bridgeport Rescue Mission more than doubles number of people it serves weekly
The Bridgeport Rescue Mission announced Thursday that it's more than doubled the number of people it serves during a typical week, thanks to a major new resource -- the Bridgeport Rescue Mission Community Care Center.
NBC Connecticut
Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million
“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
Yale Daily News
New Haven launches “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing
On Oct. 4, New Haven launched the “I’m Home” initiative to promote affordable housing for renters and first-time homebuyers. The initiative is two-fold. The New Haven Security Deposit Program will provide a one-time rental security deposit of $5,000 for up to two months to eligible individuals and families. Officials hope the program will provide permanent housing, stem homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods. They estimate it will support 600 households.
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
sheltonherald.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Officer Shooting Puts Spotlight on Police Mental Health
The death of two Bristol police officers is a somber reminder of the risks all officers face, and the challenges this brings to their mental health. It's a devastating loss that cuts deep for Connecticut law enforcement. “These are people who choose a career in protecting the community and when...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Considers Study of Opening City-Owned Grocery Store in North End
Should the City of Hartford open its own grocery store?. That’s a question some are asking in hopes of bringing a full-service grocery store to the city’s North End. Right now, it does not have one and efforts to get a company to open one have so far not been successful.
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
