The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
Starr Kempf's Kinetic Sculptures Skillfully Merge Art and EngineeringColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Names Baby Hog and Hosts a Free Giraffe ContestColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Man stabbed at Pueblo KFC, involved in car crash, found walking along Hwy 50
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect is being questioned after a man was stabbed at a KFC in Pueblo on Saturday, Oct. 15 before being involved in a car crash at Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. to the KFC on North Elizabeth […]
KKTV
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
KKTV
WATCH: Death investigation underway after woman hit by brush truck in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 10/17/22. Wheat Ridge Police ask for help locating Escalade in this video. Call 303-235-2945 with info.
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
KKTV
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.
KKTV
"I'm lucky to be alive": Southern Colorado man struck by stray bullet near his Texas college
Woman dies after being hit by Colorado Springs Fire Department truck
Woman dies after being hit by Colorado Springs Fire Department truck
A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25. Firefighters were responding to reports...
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of fire department activity along Highway 115 in El Paso County on Tuesday. At about 2:30 p.m. the public was advised of the activity taking place between Penrose and Colorado Springs in a social media post by CDOT.
KKTV
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
KKTV
Colorado Springs police officers named in excessive force lawsuit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lawsuit filed on Friday named three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, who are sued for allegedly using excessive force during an encounter with a 17-year-old teen back in October of 2020. The suit mentions several accusations, including the teen being pepper sprayed...
KKTV
Roundabout planned for Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at El Paso and Douglas County line
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A temporary traffic signal is set up along Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at Palmer Divide Avenue, with plans to replace it with a roundabout. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reporting the temporary traffic signal was put in place...
KKTV
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon. Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down. Officers had been called out to the...
KKTV
WATCH- CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday; photos included
KKTV
Silver Key accepting donations for bountiful bags in Colorado Springs
KKTV
KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
KKTV
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
