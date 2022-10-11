ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of fire department activity along Highway 115 in El Paso County on Tuesday. At about 2:30 p.m. the public was advised of the activity taking place between Penrose and Colorado Springs in a social media post by CDOT.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police officers named in excessive force lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lawsuit filed on Friday named three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, who are sued for allegedly using excessive force during an encounter with a 17-year-old teen back in October of 2020. The suit mentions several accusations, including the teen being pepper sprayed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy