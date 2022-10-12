Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Filip Zadina to sit on opening night; Red Wings need to see more from him
DETROIT – Filip Zadina is hoping for a fresh start under a new coaching staff after struggling much of his first few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. But new coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t seen enough yet from Zadina, so he will be scratched from the lineup for Friday’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for Dallas, which has won its opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. After scoring seven goals in securing two season-opening victories over the San Jose Sharks last weekend in Prague, the Predators could not find a way to beat Oettinger until the third period.Marchment scored the game's first goal...
Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
Kadri gets Stanley Cup ring as Flames beat Avalanche
CALGARY, AB — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season...
Blackhawks draw third road game in 4 nights, face Sharks
As the Chicago Blackhawks have kept going west to California, defenseman Jack Johnson has finally found some normalcy before the
Stars seek to get even better when they face Nashville again Saturday
The great thing about the NHL and its 82-game season is you don't have to linger on losses for long. The bad thing is you don't get time to celebrate wins, either. That will not be any less true on Saturday, when the Stars face the Nashville Predators for the second time in three days. Dallas took a 4-1 win at Bridgestone Arena Thursday and ruined the home opener for Predators fans. Now, they will face a team that will likely be pretty angry.
Yardbarker
Bruins Need Better Situational Decisions in Montgomery’s System
Out with the old, in with the new. When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy in June, it took general manager (GM) Don Sweeney a month to find his replacement when he hired Jim Montgomery in early July. As is the case whenever there is a coaching change in the NHL, a new change most likely means a new system. In the case of the Bruins, it’s a new system that is going to benefit the defensemen in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Get to Know the Winnipeg Jets’ Opening Night Rookies
With the Winnipeg Jets announcing their starting lineup for the franchise’s first game of the 2021-22 season, there are four rookies who will hit the ice on Friday night. David Gustafsson, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg will wear the Jets crest for the first game of the season. Let’s get to know each of the players.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Make 3 Lineup Changes for Game vs. Vegas
The Chicago Blackhawks will make a few lineup changes for their second game of the season. When the Hawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, Alex Stalock will be the starting goaltender. Additionally, Caleb Jones and Reese Johnson will enter the lineup after sitting out Wednesday at Colorado. Alex Stalock...
Preview: Sharks vs. Blackhawks
The San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks to wrap up their home-opening weekend at SAP Center in San Jose. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup: TBA. Game Notes:. • David Quinn is 1 win from first win as...
10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
Yardbarker
Flames special teams shine against Avalanche, but there’s work to do
For two minutes, Rasmus Andersson and Mikael Backlund talked about it. They had been informed that Andersson would be leaving the penalty box when his minor penalty elapsed, with Backlund staying until the next whistle due to a coincidental penalty. They joked that Andersson would get out of the box and get a breakaway.
