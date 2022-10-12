The great thing about the NHL and its 82-game season is you don't have to linger on losses for long. The bad thing is you don't get time to celebrate wins, either. That will not be any less true on Saturday, when the Stars face the Nashville Predators for the second time in three days. Dallas took a 4-1 win at Bridgestone Arena Thursday and ruined the home opener for Predators fans. Now, they will face a team that will likely be pretty angry.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO