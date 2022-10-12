Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
KETV.com
Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center
Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: More day games and a better West desired
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The latest round of Reacts polling is out and fans are evenly split on a...
knopnews2.com
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
kmaland.com
St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
GoCreighton.com
Comeback Complete! #21 Volleyball Rallies To Topple #16 Marquette In Five Sets
OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 21 Creighton Volleyball moved into sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST Conference with a 3-2 reverse sweep victory over No. 16 Marquette on Friday night in front of 2,054 fans at D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores of the match in favor of Creighton were 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-8. Sophomore Norah Sis had a match-high 21 kills and freshman Ava Martin added season-highs with 18 kills and 12 digs as the Bluejays completed their second win from down 0-2 in as many Friday's.
Zipline, skate ribbon and more planned for Omaha riverfront
3 News now Anchor Zach Williamson gives us an inside look at the work being done at the riverfront, along with updates to what people can expect once the project is complete.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
