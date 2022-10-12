ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

By Richard Pierrin, Shaun TANDON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk821_0iW6p6DA00
Protests intensified in Haiti after Prime Minister Ariel Henry formally requested international assistance in managing dual health and security crises /AFP

The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force.

Promising more steps to come, President Joe Biden's administration imposed US visa restrictions on Haitians blamed for the unrest and said it was working with Mexico on a draft UN Security Council resolution to create targeted sanctions and additional security measures.

At the request of the Haitian government, the US Coast Guard will also deploy one of its major cutters to patrol off the capital Port-au-Prince, the State Department said, describing the move as an "additional sign of resolve and support."

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, and Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, deputy commander of the US Southern Command, began two days in Port-au-Prince where they will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other key stakeholders, the State Department added.

"We are sending a clear message that the United States will continue to support the Haitian people during this critical time," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He said the United States was identifying Haitian officials and others involved in street gangs that have blocked humanitarian aid and would prevent them as well as their families from entering their giant neighbor to the north.

"Our intent in imposing these visa restrictions is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those instigating violence and unrest in the country," Blinken said.

- US 'reviewing' request -

The Haitian government on Friday formally requested international assistance as a cholera epidemic worsens and law and order break down, with armed gangs seizing vast pockets of the Western Hemisphere's poorest country including its largest fuel import terminal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGgKT_0iW6p6DA00
Men flee with looted property in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 10, 2022 /AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force, warning of a "dramatic deterioration in security."

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "reviewing this request in coordination with international partners."

But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.

"The question of security presence is obviously an area where we are treading very carefully to make sure that we are doing the right things and not doing the things that in the past have not worked," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"I think it's premature to really start thinking about whether the United States is going to have a physical presence inside of Haiti."

Blinken said Washington's immediate focus was increasing assistance to the Haitian National Police, which was created in 1995 under the country's first elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to ensure civilian control of public security.

The United States has devoted $90 million since last year to strengthening the police as well as $171 million in humanitarian assistance, an official said.

State Department spokesman Price said that the United States would "accelerate" new humanitarian assistance, with officials noting that the aid would include cholera relief and fuel.

The United States has long been the key player in Haiti, which lies 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) off the Florida coast, but has been increasingly jaded about prospects for change after spearheading billions of dollars in aid following a devastating 2010 earthquake.

A previous deployment of UN peacekeepers in 2010 led to disillusion after their poor handling of wastewater was found to have provoked a cholera outbreak that claimed 10,000 lives before it was brought under control in 2019.

Comments / 8

Silver Chief
3d ago

That’s what America is starting to become, just like what you see in that picture.

Reply(2)
11
Related
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jean Bertrand Aristide
Person
Brian Nichols
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Un Security Council#Us Coast Guard#Haitians#The Us Coast Guard#The State Department#The Us Southern Command#State
Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy