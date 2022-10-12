Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
13 Pumpkin Beers To Try Before October 31
Whether you're looking for a heavy dose of autumn or just a kiss on the cheek - I've got you covered with this last minute list. We're talking seasonal beer... pumpkin-flavored beer to be exact. The good news is that there's still time to get in a taste of a...
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag
The Chick-fil-A location is expected to open in 2023.
Pleasanton Express
A tasty night is planned in Atascosa
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Atascosa is back and better than ever Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Pleasanton Country Club from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the fun and tasty evening event, which includes scrumptious food and live music. There will also be a silent auction and live entertainment provided by Eric Brauchle.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Rotary Club Of El Paso Still Serving The Area After 100+ Years
They have been in action since 1914 and they aren't letting up. Believe it or not, the El Paso Rotary Club has been providing events, entertainment and support at various levels to the El Paso community for an incredible 108 years. In all those years they have been a help...
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
foxsanantonio.com
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
