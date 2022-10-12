Read full article on original website
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicideHeather WillardAurora, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership clubBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood
DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn’t find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
dornob.com
This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy
Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership club
A new BYOB membership club is open in Denver.Jeff Fierberg. (Denver, CO) Friends since childhood, Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins wished there was a place where they could get together and talk over a bottle of wine—but without the distractions of TVs, bartenders and last-call reminders.
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Westword
Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton
“I think that people are hungry for something different — something craft,” says chef Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. On October 8, the award-winning eatery launched its third brick-and-mortar, at 8245 Bowles Avenue in Littleton’s Chanson Plaza. Like its Westminster location, which opened in February, its latest suburban restaurant is surrounded by chains such as Starbucks and Qdoba. Service at Chicken Rebel is as fast as that of nearby competitors, but without any sacrifice to quality.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 8-14
This week's nine openings include new locations for several national chains: Corner Bakery Cafe added an outpost near Denver International Airport; Cafe Rio debuted its Greenwood Village location and plans to open another in Highlands Ranch in December; and Tiff's Treats, which is known for its warm cookie delivery service, which got its start in Austin, now has a spot on Broadway.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Westword
Mayor Hancock Proclaims October 13 Tom's Starlight Day
"I'm so overwhelmed," said a visibly emotional Tom Messina at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tom's Starlight on October 13. "I don't know how I got here, but I'm so glad I did." Messina had just been handed a proclamation that was read by a representative from Mayor Michael Hancock's office...
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
cityoflonetree.com
City Staff Tours Boulder, Longmont to Study Downtown Redevelopment
City of Lone Tree Staff featured in photo above: Economic Development Director Jeff Holwell, Senior Planner Chuck Darnell, and Associate Planner Ian Corder. City of Lone Tree staff from the Community Development and Economic Development Departments had an opportunity to attend a training event with Downtown Colorado, Inc. to learn about the development and management of downtown and commercial areas. The event included tours in Boulder and Longmont, where staff from those communities shared examples of successes, but also highlighted some challenges that commercial district management presents. City of Lone Tree staff learned about tools utilized in the cities of Boulder and Longmont including Business Improvement Districts, Downtown Development Authorities, and Urban Renewal Authorities. The main driver of the tour was to gauge whether those tools could assist with the development, redevelopment, connection, or management of commercial areas in Lone Tree, such as existing commercial areas or the future City Center that will be developed east of I-25 around the City Center LRT station.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to Make its Way to Broadway
The breakfast spot with hot takes on hotcakes will soon open a new store in Denver
Aurora nonprofit bike shop closing its doors
The shop fixes up bikes and give them to people in need like veterans, kids that need them in schools, and police departments where bikes were stolen from victims.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Westword
Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Fall is here in full force, with harvest festivals, early Halloween events. But it's not too early to start planning for spring!. For more entertainment opportunities, see our lists of current art shows as well as ten free things to do around town (and beyond). Now keep reading for twelve events and attractions all worth the price of admission:
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
denverite.com
What’s baking on Santa Fe Drive’s Tortillas Mexico block?
If you’ve been to Santa Fe Drive, between 10th and 11th avenues, you’ve seen the construction. Workers are digging up the roads. New buildings have risen. And the old ones there will soon be gone. What’s happening?. Last year, we wrote about a building on the southwest...
Westword
Rüfüs du Sol and This Weekend's Best Denver Concerts
$20-$25 The Gas Pops make alt-country rock and have become a state success story, branching out from their Colorado roots to play in places as far as the Netherlands and Belize. The band even made Billboard's Top Ten Spotify Chart in 2018. The concert also will see the band playing its latest single, "Nightmares," which will be released the same day.
Westword
Number Thirty Eight Can Keep Licenses, but Hit With Fine, Suspensions
Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that has been in danger of serious administrative action over noise violations, will be able to keep its cabaret and liquor licenses. But Number Thirty Eight, which won Best New Venue honors in Westword's Best of Denver 2021, will have to...
