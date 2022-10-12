City of Lone Tree Staff featured in photo above: Economic Development Director Jeff Holwell, Senior Planner Chuck Darnell, and Associate Planner Ian Corder. City of Lone Tree staff from the Community Development and Economic Development Departments had an opportunity to attend a training event with Downtown Colorado, Inc. to learn about the development and management of downtown and commercial areas. The event included tours in Boulder and Longmont, where staff from those communities shared examples of successes, but also highlighted some challenges that commercial district management presents. City of Lone Tree staff learned about tools utilized in the cities of Boulder and Longmont including Business Improvement Districts, Downtown Development Authorities, and Urban Renewal Authorities. The main driver of the tour was to gauge whether those tools could assist with the development, redevelopment, connection, or management of commercial areas in Lone Tree, such as existing commercial areas or the future City Center that will be developed east of I-25 around the City Center LRT station.

LONE TREE, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO