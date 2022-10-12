Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
fox47.com
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
It's a weekend filled with activities at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells beginning with the Shocktober Costume Contest!. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 28th, the return of the Shocktober costume contest, featuring the area's LARGEST cash prizes, a DJ, and drink specials throughout the evening. Then on Saturday, October 29th, stay for a performance featuring the 80's rock tribute band, Hairball.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey
(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
WNCY
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
peshtigotimes.com
» Over 30 Fire Departments Fight Industrial Fire In Menominee
Over 30 fire departments from Michigan and Wisconsin have been working for nearly a week to extinguish a large industrial fire in Menominee, MI that has destroyed a 300’x1,400’ warehouse and heavily damaged the Resolute Forest Products a paper mill at 701 4th Ave., adjacent to the Menominee River and very near the shore of the Bay of Green Bay and Menekaunee Harbor in Marinette.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
A 100-Year-Old Wisconsin Family Farm has Perfected the ‘Corn Maze’
This Wisconsin family farm, has perfected the "Corn Maze" on this 100 year old farm. LoveWi. How do you explain a "Corn Maze" to someone not from the Midwest/Northern Illinois? This type of thinking was overheard years ago with this family decided to build a maze on their property... "We’re...
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
WNCY
UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
