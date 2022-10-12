ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
fox47.com

Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

It's a weekend filled with activities at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells beginning with the Shocktober Costume Contest!. Mark your calendars for Friday, October 28th, the return of the Shocktober costume contest, featuring the area's LARGEST cash prizes, a DJ, and drink specials throughout the evening. Then on Saturday, October 29th, stay for a performance featuring the 80's rock tribute band, Hairball.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey

(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Wautoma, WI
Government
City
Appleton, WI
County
Waushara County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wautoma, WI
Waushara County, WI
Government
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin

(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Veterans Village#The Green Bay Packers
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
peshtigotimes.com

» Over 30 Fire Departments Fight Industrial Fire In Menominee

Over 30 fire departments from Michigan and Wisconsin have been working for nearly a week to extinguish a large industrial fire in Menominee, MI that has destroyed a 300’x1,400’ warehouse and heavily damaged the Resolute Forest Products a paper mill at 701 4th Ave., adjacent to the Menominee River and very near the shore of the Bay of Green Bay and Menekaunee Harbor in Marinette.
MENOMINEE, MI
WNCY

New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy