Marshawn Lynch joining Amazon's Thursday Night Football this week

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
NFL games on Thursdays should not exist for a lot of reasons. TNF is not going away, though and as long as it does Marshawn Lynch might as well be a part of it.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back will be joining Amazon’s stream of this week’s game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

Lynch won’t be at the games providing analysis like Richard Sherman has been, but instead will be contributing pre-taped segments. Based on the video preview Amazon just dropped, It looks like they will be sending Lynch out to be himself in various settings.

