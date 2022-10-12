Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bungalower
College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant
St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
fox35orlando.com
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
Tropical Storm Karl to send up to 10 inches of rain to Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is moving slowly in the Bay of Campeche. The storm is moving southeast at 7 mph. Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the storm will send heavy rain to parts of Mexico over the next two days as it moves inland and dissipates. Up to 10 inches of rain is possible, which could cause flash floods and mudslides.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tropical Storm Karl to bring significant rain to parts of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move south toward Mexico. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said heavy rains and flash flooding with mudslides are expected as Karl’s slow movement will bring significant rain to parts of Mexico. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Win a FREE Trip to Disney World — Here’s HOW!
There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!
WESH
Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
Comments / 0