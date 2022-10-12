There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO