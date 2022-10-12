ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
bungalower

College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant

St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Karl to send up to 10 inches of rain to Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is moving slowly in the Bay of Campeche. The storm is moving southeast at 7 mph. Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the storm will send heavy rain to parts of Mexico over the next two days as it moves inland and dissipates. Up to 10 inches of rain is possible, which could cause flash floods and mudslides.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Cromwell
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Sam Greene
Person
Robin
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Lions#Miami Crew#Amanda Cromwell Fallout#Montreal Preview#Stitcher#Columbus#The Orlando Pride
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

You Can Win a FREE Trip to Disney World — Here’s HOW!

There’s lots of exciting things going on in Orlando this holiday season — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Disney World while a new Santa meet and greet will be happening in Disney Springs. However, things often get really expensive around Orlando during the holiday season, and it can really break the bank to make a trip happen. Thanks to Visit Orlando though, you could be one of 12 lucky people to win a trip to fly to the city and experience Disney World for FREE!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy