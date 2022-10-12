ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Saints LB Jonathan Vilma to call Sunday's Vikings game

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings sit at 4-1 on the season and head down to Miami to face the 3-2 Dolphins. The game kicks off on Fox at noon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fox announced the broadcast crew for Sunday’s week six clash and the Vikings draw a crew that isn’t well-liked by the fanbase. Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will be on the call.

Albert, son of legendary broadcaster Marv Albert, has been calling games for Fox for the better part of three decades. He is one of the better announcers in football. Spake is also a really good sideline reporter.

Some fans have expressed some annoyance that Vilma will be calling the game on Sunday considering that he was the main catalyst on the player side of Bounty Gate. He was suspended for the 2012 season for his actions.

