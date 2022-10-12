ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois advocates call to reinstate parental notice abortion law

(WTVO) — Anti-abortion advocates are calling on Illinois to reinstate the parental notice of abortion law. The law required doctors to notify the parent of a minor seeking abortion care. Doctors were required to contact a pregnant minor’s parents 48 hours before performing an abortion before the “Parental Notification Act” was repealed. Minors seeking abortion […]
WGN Radio

Rep. Dan Brady on improving Secretary of State’s office

Illinois state representative and republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State Dan Brady joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he's the best choice to modernize that office. Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the Nov. 8 election.
wmay.com

Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election

Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
FOX 2

Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act

In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois.  The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
WCIA

First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
FOX2Now

Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An important deadline for Illinois taxpayers is coming up soon. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website, individuals who file...
The Crusader Newspaper

Early voting begins for 2022 General Election

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
thecentersquare.com

New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation

(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

