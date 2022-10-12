Read full article on original website
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Illinois advocates call to reinstate parental notice abortion law
(WTVO) — Anti-abortion advocates are calling on Illinois to reinstate the parental notice of abortion law. The law required doctors to notify the parent of a minor seeking abortion care. Doctors were required to contact a pregnant minor’s parents 48 hours before performing an abortion before the “Parental Notification Act” was repealed. Minors seeking abortion […]
Rep. Dan Brady on improving Secretary of State’s office
Illinois state representative and republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State Dan Brady joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to modernize that office. Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the Nov. 8 election. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Senator Eddie Melton hosting “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Gary Saturday, October 15
Indiana Senator Eddie Melton and local elected officials are gathering Saturday, October 15, at the Diamond Center in Downtown Gary for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in support of Democrats on the ballot for the November midterm election. During the rally, elected officials and candidates will highlight...
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act
In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois. The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
GOP megadonor tops $50M in donations to Darren Bailey, conservative super-PAC
A major Republican donor has now topped $50 million in total donations to Darren Bailey and a super-PAC working on his behalf.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An important deadline for Illinois taxpayers is coming up soon. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website, individuals who file...
Early voting begins for 2022 General Election
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
