Idaho State

98.3 The Snake

Greater Idaho Isn’t a Fool’s Errand

I see the comments from the people who call the secession vote a fool’s errand. Liberal media reminded us it would take the approval of both legislatures and governors in Oregon and Idaho. It would need to be approved in Washington. The only time boundaries are generally adjusted is when a river moves. We have to go back to 1863 when part of Virginia became a new state and joined the Union cause in the Civil War. It happened because we were in a unique and critical time.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Despite Complaints, Idaho Home to One of the Best Cities to Drive In

Driving is one of the most frustrating things there is in the world. It can be your car having problems, traffic, other drivers doing stupid things, the weather, or any other number of things that cause us to hate and complain about being behind the wheel. Traffic in the Magic Valley isn't too bad compared to other places, but most of us find something or two to complain about. When it comes to city driving, there are usually more issues with more people in a close area. Driving through cities and towns can lead to more accidents, more distractions, and more frustration. We all know some cities, such as New York and Los Angeles are terrible to drive in, but what are the best and worst cities to drive through in the United States?
BOISE, ID
State
Kansas State
City
Payette, ID
State
Arizona State
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Sports
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

A New National Musical Talent Rises Out of Idaho

It’s like she’s one with the instrument. Idaho has its share of talented musicians, including Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian. She’s a virtuoso when it comes to string instruments, and she’s the new Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion as well as the Alabama fiddle champion. She picked up trophies at recent events.
MERIDIAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Potential Record Breaking Elk Shot In Idaho And It’s Huge

A potential record-breaking elk was allegedly shot in Idaho. The picture was shared by the butcher who is the one that claims he will be butchering it. The elk is absolutely enormous and they are just waiting for official measurements. The elk was shot in Idaho and the information was...
98.3 The Snake

Watch: Diver Carves Pumpkin In Sunken Boat On Idaho Lake Bottom

Here's your Idaho dose of total randomness for the week. Until recently, I never knew underwater pumpkin carving was a thing. Did you?. Underwater pumpkin carving isn't just something that goes on in various beach communities across the United States, there are actually contests held in states such as Florida. I'm bad enough at carving pumpkins, let alone doing it in scuba gear at the bottom of a pool or body of water.
IDAHO STATE
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Reggie Jackson
98.3 The Snake

Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?

Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? Winning Millions From the Idaho Lottery

What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Did You Know An Idahoan Is Responsible For The Creation Of Mt Rushmore?

Fun fact, Mount Rushmore was sculpted by an Idahoan. I had no idea. His name was Gutzon Borglum and he was born on a homestead near Bear Lake. The sculptor was born near Bear Lake with his family on a homestead. His family had immigrated from Denmark. After he was born in Idaho he was kind of all over the place. He lived in Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, California, and Connecticut. He spent a few years in Paris honing some of his skills as well. Another fun fact, Mount Rushmore was not the only mountain he carved.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
98.3 The Snake

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Drought Slowly Sealing Fate Of Idaho Christmas Tree Farms

The ongoing drought in the western United States is once again causing concern for growers of Douglas Fir and Noble Fir trees as the Christmas holiday approaches. With inflation still crippling the country's economy, prices are again expected to rise slightly for those who head to city tree lots in December.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

