Greater Idaho Isn’t a Fool’s Errand
I see the comments from the people who call the secession vote a fool’s errand. Liberal media reminded us it would take the approval of both legislatures and governors in Oregon and Idaho. It would need to be approved in Washington. The only time boundaries are generally adjusted is when a river moves. We have to go back to 1863 when part of Virginia became a new state and joined the Union cause in the Civil War. It happened because we were in a unique and critical time.
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
Despite Complaints, Idaho Home to One of the Best Cities to Drive In
Driving is one of the most frustrating things there is in the world. It can be your car having problems, traffic, other drivers doing stupid things, the weather, or any other number of things that cause us to hate and complain about being behind the wheel. Traffic in the Magic Valley isn't too bad compared to other places, but most of us find something or two to complain about. When it comes to city driving, there are usually more issues with more people in a close area. Driving through cities and towns can lead to more accidents, more distractions, and more frustration. We all know some cities, such as New York and Los Angeles are terrible to drive in, but what are the best and worst cities to drive through in the United States?
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
A New National Musical Talent Rises Out of Idaho
It’s like she’s one with the instrument. Idaho has its share of talented musicians, including Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian. She’s a virtuoso when it comes to string instruments, and she’s the new Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion as well as the Alabama fiddle champion. She picked up trophies at recent events.
Potential Record Breaking Elk Shot In Idaho And It’s Huge
A potential record-breaking elk was allegedly shot in Idaho. The picture was shared by the butcher who is the one that claims he will be butchering it. The elk is absolutely enormous and they are just waiting for official measurements. The elk was shot in Idaho and the information was...
Watch: Diver Carves Pumpkin In Sunken Boat On Idaho Lake Bottom
Here's your Idaho dose of total randomness for the week. Until recently, I never knew underwater pumpkin carving was a thing. Did you?. Underwater pumpkin carving isn't just something that goes on in various beach communities across the United States, there are actually contests held in states such as Florida. I'm bad enough at carving pumpkins, let alone doing it in scuba gear at the bottom of a pool or body of water.
Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?
Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Do Idahoans Really not Know the Meanings of these 9 Words and Phrases?
Over the last few months in Idaho, we have been seeing a trend in the reactions of our readers about the usage of certain words. In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.
How Many Idahoans Believe In Psychic Powers? What Swayed You?
I've never been a believer in psychic powers. My wife is a true believer, and has had many readings done in the nearly 17 years I've known her. She recently introduced me to a show that I have to admit has swayed me a bit...just a bit. I've known my...
What Would You Do? Winning Millions From the Idaho Lottery
What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Did You Know An Idahoan Is Responsible For The Creation Of Mt Rushmore?
Fun fact, Mount Rushmore was sculpted by an Idahoan. I had no idea. His name was Gutzon Borglum and he was born on a homestead near Bear Lake. The sculptor was born near Bear Lake with his family on a homestead. His family had immigrated from Denmark. After he was born in Idaho he was kind of all over the place. He lived in Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, California, and Connecticut. He spent a few years in Paris honing some of his skills as well. Another fun fact, Mount Rushmore was not the only mountain he carved.
The Big Idaho Potato Truck Gets Busted By California Police
The Big Idaho Potato Truck travels all over the country sharing information about Idaho potatoes. The giant spud was traveling through California when it got busted for speeding, among other things. Violations include: speeding through town. Apparently, that hot tot was peeling through town at nearly 10 miles per hour...
Calif. Doctor Says Idaho Social Media Addicts May Be Mentally Ill
I know people who can't put their smartphones down for more than a few minutes because of Facebook. I have seen this addiction play out in real time, but one California psychology professor believes a human's dependence on social media is a form of mental illness. I don't know that...
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
Drought Slowly Sealing Fate Of Idaho Christmas Tree Farms
The ongoing drought in the western United States is once again causing concern for growers of Douglas Fir and Noble Fir trees as the Christmas holiday approaches. With inflation still crippling the country's economy, prices are again expected to rise slightly for those who head to city tree lots in December.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
