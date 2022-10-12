Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Album review: Lorna Shore – Pain Remains
The rapid ascent of Lorna Shore has been joyful to behold. Back in 2019, Kerrang! mused ‘Is deathcore dead?’ And in a somewhat shocking turn of events, it has come back harder, heavier and more powerful than ever. Since the New Jersey natives went viral on TikTok with squillions of people losing their collective shit to Will Ramos’ mind-boggling pig squeals, they have become metal’s most wanted band, having their spring UK tour venues constantly upgraded due to demand and pulling one of the largest crowds at this year’s Bloodstock. But can their much-anticipated fourth album live up to the hype?
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
David Crosby to Release Historic First Ever Live Album and Full Concert DVD Set
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby announced this week that he will soon release an historic first-ever live album and full concert DVD set this winter on November 25. To celebrate the news, Crosby released a new live version of “1974 (Live a the Capitol Theater),” along...
10 post-rock albums you should definitely own
While arguments about what post-rock actually is continue to rage, the genre has given us plenty of adventurous and thrilling music
Kerrang
Watch the video for FIDLAR’s new single Sand On The Beach
Following August comeback single FSU, FIDLAR have just unveiled another new track: Sand On The Beach. With a suitably fun accompanying video (watch it below), Sand On The Beach is taken from the trio’s upcoming EP, which is due out early next year. Teasing what’s to come from their next chapter, FIDLAR previously said that their new material “is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”
Watch the nightmarish animated video for explosive new Architects single A New Moral Low Ground
Brighton's finest return with another killer single ahead of new album The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
Kerrang
Witch Fever drop empowering new single, Beauty And Grace
Ahead of the release of debut album Congregation in just a couple of weeks’ time, Witch Fever have unveiled a brand new single, Beauty And Grace. Vocalist Amy Walpole shares that the track “ended up being the dark horse of the record. Before we went into the studio it wasn’t one of our faves but Sam really brought it out of its shell!
Get Prog's exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle with signed art print and more
Crippled Black Phoenix Prog bundle limited to 200 copies. When they're gone, they're gone...
Corey Taylor says he exchanged "strained but civil" text messages with Joey Jordison before the drummer's death
Slipknot frontman has regrets that they never "talked to him as a group"
The 10 best things we saw at California’s Aftershock festival
From Slipknot’s epic headlining set to the unstoppable rise of Spiritbox, here the our highlights from this year’s Aftershock festival
Kerrang
Boston Manor’s Henry Cox: “I want these songs to last, and to have a place in people’s hearts for a long time”
Henry Cox paints quite the picture when describing moments in the studio working on Boston Manor’s excellent fourth album, Datura. “You know when you were in primary school and you’d do music, and the teacher would come with a big box of weird things that made weird noises?” the singer chuckles. “We were all just picking up weird stuff at times, and bashing away at it all. Don’t get me wrong, it was also challenging – but it was a lot of fun.”
jambroadcasting.com
Expanded 35th anniversary version of Sting’s ‘…Nothing Like the Sun’ released digitally
Originally released on October 5, 1987, the album peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200 and yielded two top-20 singles, “We’ll Be Together” and “Be Still My Beating Heart,” which reached #7 and #15, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also featured the gem “Englishmen in New York,” which was a minor chart hit.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Kerrang
“The whole concert is a mosh-pit!” Turnstile share incredible tour footage
Turnstile have started sharing some brilliant tour footage from their current TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION U.S. run, and, quite frankly, it’ll thaw even the coldest of hearts. Documenting fans turning up in their thousands to see the Baltimore hardcore heroes decimate some pretty massive venues, the wonderfully-titled TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL is so far showing what went down in New York, Toronto and New Jersey.
Kerrang
Album review: Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings
It's oft remarked upon how surprisingly hefty a right hook Alter Bridge have. Being comfortably the modern champions of Big Rock Music of a very classic and classy stripe, there's also something of a Trojan horse about them, particularly lately, where they wheel in a massive, heavy bit in a move that continues to come as a surprise no matter how often they do it. And not just slightly louder than normal bits, but proper, balls-out-of-the-bath moments of metal that speak to guitarist Mark Tremonti's youth spent banging his head to Metallica and Black Sabbath.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
A brand new Gojira song, a rager featuring the late Trevor Strnad and an unexpected Slipknot cover – these are the songs you need to hear right now. Plus! Vote for your favourite
Kerrang
Scene Queen: “If there’s not a door that’s open for me, I have the full ability to kick it open”
Scene Queen is here to be disruptive. Sick of the demands the music industry makes of women to squeeze into a narrow box, which had begun to take a toll on her mental health, the singer – real name Hannah Collins – knew she had to rebel. Her...
