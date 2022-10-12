ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Kerrang

Album review: Lorna Shore – Pain Remains

The rapid ascent of Lorna Shore has been joyful to behold. Back in 2019, Kerrang! mused ‘Is deathcore dead?’ And in a somewhat shocking turn of events, it has come back harder, heavier and more powerful than ever. Since the New Jersey natives went viral on TikTok with squillions of people losing their collective shit to Will Ramos’ mind-boggling pig squeals, they have become metal’s most wanted band, having their spring UK tour venues constantly upgraded due to demand and pulling one of the largest crowds at this year’s Bloodstock. But can their much-anticipated fourth album live up to the hype?
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Ozzy
Justin Bieber
Kerrang

Watch the video for FIDLAR’s new single Sand On The Beach

Following August comeback single FSU, FIDLAR have just unveiled another new track: Sand On The Beach. With a suitably fun accompanying video (watch it below), Sand On The Beach is taken from the trio’s upcoming EP, which is due out early next year. Teasing what’s to come from their next chapter, FIDLAR previously said that their new material “is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”
Kerrang

Witch Fever drop empowering new single, Beauty And Grace

Ahead of the release of debut album Congregation in just a couple of weeks’ time, Witch Fever have unveiled a brand new single, Beauty And Grace. Vocalist Amy Walpole shares that the track “ended up being the dark horse of the record. Before we went into the studio it wasn’t one of our faves but Sam really brought it out of its shell!
Kerrang

Boston Manor’s Henry Cox: “I want these songs to last, and to have a place in people’s hearts for a long time”

Henry Cox paints quite the picture when describing moments in the studio working on Boston Manor’s excellent fourth album, Datura. “You know when you were in primary school and you’d do music, and the teacher would come with a big box of weird things that made weird noises?” the singer chuckles. “We were all just picking up weird stuff at times, and bashing away at it all. Don’t get me wrong, it was also challenging – but it was a lot of fun.”
Kerrang

“The whole concert is a mosh-pit!” Turnstile share incredible tour footage

Turnstile have started sharing some brilliant tour footage from their current TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION U.S. run, and, quite frankly, it’ll thaw even the coldest of hearts. Documenting fans turning up in their thousands to see the Baltimore hardcore heroes decimate some pretty massive venues, the wonderfully-titled TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL is so far showing what went down in New York, Toronto and New Jersey.
Kerrang

Album review: Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings

It's oft remarked upon how surprisingly hefty a right hook Alter Bridge have. Being comfortably the modern champions of Big Rock Music of a very classic and classy stripe, there's also something of a Trojan horse about them, particularly lately, where they wheel in a massive, heavy bit in a move that continues to come as a surprise no matter how often they do it. And not just slightly louder than normal bits, but proper, balls-out-of-the-bath moments of metal that speak to guitarist Mark Tremonti's youth spent banging his head to Metallica and Black Sabbath.
