Mountain View, OK

106.3 The Buzz

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62

ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday. When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway. The chase reached got up to...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Police seek help identifying Fletcher burglary suspects

OSBI agents are working with Fletcher police to help identify two burglary suspects who fled Tuesday morning after police interrupted their attempt to break into an ATM. Fletcher Police are asking the public for help identifying two male suspects who attempted to burglarize an ATM at the intersection of Cole and U.S. 277 early Tuesday morning.
FLETCHER, OK

