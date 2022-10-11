ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

Fire destroys La Pine home, threatens neighbors, prompting evacuations; cause under investigation

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wdizh_0iW6NeRR00

(Update: La Pine Fire District offers details)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that destroyed a manufactured home in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading toward nearby homes and the forest when the first crews arrived, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area for over an hour, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several neighbors in the area called 911 dispatchers to report the fire around 2:20 p.m. in the 53000 block of Boundary Road, and the first La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews to arrive found a house was fully involved.

La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis said neighbors in the heavily wooded area reported the home ablaze and the agency responded with more than two-dozen firefighters and support personnel. Sunriver Fire sent a structural engine to help, while the Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service provided crews and wildland engines due to the quick spread in warm and dry conditions.

The first arriving crews found a manufactured home with a “snow shed” roof, woodshed, several vehicles and trees on fire, with flames spreading toward several neighbors’ homes, RVs and outbuildings, the fire chief said Wednesday. In addition, “significant amounts of ammunition were exploding in the fire,” Supkis added.

Firefighters were able to first contain the fire to the property, then knock down the main body of the fire as resources became available. The home’s occupants were not home at the time and no injuries were reported, Supkis said

La Pine fire-medic crews were handling two earlier medical transports to Bend, Supkis said Wednesday, “so assembling a fully effective fire force on scene was delayed.”

Crews shuttled over 25,000 gallons of water by tender to fight the fire.

The home was destroyed, Supkis said, and an investigation into the cause is underway. The American Red Cross was contacted to offer assistance to the residents.

Evacuation notices were sent by emergency alert to residents between Camino De Oro north to Sparks Drive and from Boundary Road east to Second Street. Sgt. Jayson Janes urged people to avoid the area while crews worked to put out the blaze.

"All evacuation levels are being dropped," Janes said in a 3:40 p.m. update. "Residents that were evacuated can return to their homes. Some roads will remain closed while fire crews continue working in the area."

The post Fire destroys La Pine home, threatens neighbors, prompting evacuations; cause under investigation appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers searched for a missing hiker on trails near Tumalo Falls overnight and Tuesday morning before another hiker found the man, who told searchers he’d lost his way and sheltered in place overnight. The post Searchers look for lost hiker overnight in Tumalo Falls area; turns up OK, had sheltered overnight appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Pine, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
La Pine, OR
Accidents
City
La Pine, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster

A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies

A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains

Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Engines#Accident#La Pine Fire#Sunriver Fire#U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DCSO investigating suspicious death of Bend man, 70; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation involving a 70-year-old Bend man was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend, and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post DCSO investigating suspicious death of Bend man, 70; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness

An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners DeBone, Adair spar on issues with challengers Tatom, Schmidt during KTVZ debate

Less than a week before ballots start arriving in the mail, Deschutes County commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair, both Republicans, defended their decisions and views in a live and livestreamed debate at KTVZ Thursday evening with Democratic challengers Oliver Tatom and Morgan Schmidt. The post Deschutes County commissioners DeBone, Adair spar on issues with challengers Tatom, Schmidt during KTVZ debate appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy