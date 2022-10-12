ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casino magnate Steve Wynn defeats lawsuit over claims he acted as a Chinese foreign agent when he lobbied Trump on Beijing's behalf in 2017 to try and have fugitive tycoon extradited

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Casino magnate Steve Wynn won his battle with the Department of Justice on Wednesday, when a federal judge ruled that he cannot be ordered to register as a foreign agent of China.

Wynn was being pursued for lobbying then President Donald Trump to return a high-profile Chinese dissident, Guo Wengui, to Beijing.

In a lyrical ruling that made much of the fact that the cast of characters included a member of the Fugees hip hop group, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said that Wynn's relationship with the Chinese government had ended in 2017.

'Wynn's obligation to file a registration statement has years since passed, and the government cannot now compel him to register,' he concluded.

That marks a victory for Wynn, whose lawyers denied that he was ever an agent of the Chinese government, but could prove a severe blow to the Department of Justice and its efforts to crack down on undisclosed foreign influence campaigns.

Even Boasberg appeared to dislike the implications of his ruling, saying that the intentions of the Foreign Agents Registration Act were 'laudable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYQoy_0iW6NRus00
Casino magnate Steve Wynn won his battle with the Department of Justice on Wednesday, when a federal judge ruled that he cannot be ordered to register as a foreign agent of China
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPKWu_0iW6NRus00
Guo Wengui fled China in 2014. In the U.S. he has launched media projects with former White House strategist Steve Bannon, and used links with the Trump administration to seek help in refusing China's attempt to extradite him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkRdD_0iW6NRus00
Wynn is a long-time donor to Trump. The Justice Department said he was finance chair of the Republican National Committee when he raised Guo's plight with Trump

The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos, to register under FARA.

'While many people may know Defendant Stephen A. Wynn as a developer who turned up the wattage in Las Vegas with his high-end resorts and casinos, the Government here contends that he has moonlighted in another sphere as well: as an agent of the People’s Republic of China,' wrote Boasberg.

Department of Justice lawyers claimed that Wynn lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Beijing in return for favorable treatment in the gambling haven on Macau.

The Chinese businessman is not named in the lawsuit, but his description matches that of Guo, a billionaire real estate magnate who fled the People's Republic of China in 2014 ahead of corruption charges.

Boasberg described the government's suit against Wynn by noting that Beijing's effort to enlist his help began in May 2017 at a meeting featuring ]an unusual cast of characters: a former RNC finance chair (Elliott Broidy), a businessperson (Nickie Lum Davis), and a member of the hit 1990s hip-hop group The Fugees (Prakazrel Michel).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSmPE_0iW6NRus00
Guo and Bannon aboard the billionaire's yacht. Bannon was arrested by federal agents on the yacht in 2020

He then has fun by using lyrics from Fugees songs.

'Perhaps embracing The Fugees' famous line — "ready or not, here I come, you can’t hide" — the PRC sought to have the Trump Administration cancel the visa of and remove from the United States an unnamed Chinese businessperson whom the PRC had charged with corruption.

'The Chinese businessperson, perhaps understanding that "jail bars ain't golden gates,", had fled China in 2014, seeking political asylum in the United States.'

Wynn's lawyers said the case was 'ill-conceived.'

Reid Weingarten and Robert Luskin said: 'Mr. Wynn never acted as an agent of the Chinese government and never lobbied on its behalf.'

Guo was once a member of his country's Communist Party. But he fled to the US in 2014 after learning he was wanted for bribery, fraud, money laundering and rape - allegations he denies.

In the years since, the former real estate tycoon has flooded social media with videos, posts and other broadcasts alleging corruption within the Chinese Communist Party.

He has developed extensive ties within Trump World.

He formed a joint media venture with Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist.

And he rose to national prominence when Bannon was arrested by federal agents aboard Guo's luxury yacht in 2020. (Trump later pardoned Bannon over the fraud charges related to a money raising scheme.)

And Guo was involved in the launch of Gettr, a social medial platform set up by another Trump adviser Jason Miller.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

