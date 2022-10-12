ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
allears.net

Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?

Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom#Satellite Bus#Scientific Discovery#Spacex#Intelsat
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
volusia.org

Score another win for conservation efforts in Volusia County!

Volusia Forever, the St. Johns River Water Management District and City of Ormond Beach joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of conservation lands along the Tomoka River. This parcel will expand the city’s Riverbend Nature Park and will be used for passive recreation in the future. It will be owned jointly by the city and county, with the city managing the site.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park

A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy