Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 90% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. The latest weather report by the 45th Weather Squadron shows weather conditions will be 90-percent favorable on...
spacecoastdaily.com
Launch Credit Union to Host ‘Financial Power After Hours’ Event at Melbourne Branch Oct. 18
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Launch Credit Union is hosting a Financial Power After Hours event at the Launch CU Melbourne Wickham branch located at 2200 North Wickham Road in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in learning...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
allears.net
Disney or DeSantis: Who Will Be in Control When the Reedy Creek District Is Dissolved?
Disney has had quite the feud with lawmakers over the past several months. After expressing its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill and Disney’s goal to get the law repealed, a bill was introduced and passed in the Florida government to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). The RCID is a special district under which Disney has operated for over 50 years, which essentially has let it have a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando and function as its own county. The district is set to be repealed under Florida law in 2023, but what will happen next? We’ve got some updates.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Melbourne using Curb Contamination Program to help educate what is recyclable
MELBOURNE - The City of Melbourne’s Curb Contamination Program, which the City says in a release is a “personalized outreach effort aimed at helping residents better understand the changes and reduce the amount of problematic items that end up at the recycling facility,” has ramped up. Beginning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
volusia.org
Score another win for conservation efforts in Volusia County!
Volusia Forever, the St. Johns River Water Management District and City of Ormond Beach joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of conservation lands along the Tomoka River. This parcel will expand the city’s Riverbend Nature Park and will be used for passive recreation in the future. It will be owned jointly by the city and county, with the city managing the site.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Orlando Announces the Permanent Closure of Location Inside Park
A guest offering at Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced its permanent closure, according to GottaGoOrlando. Universal Studios Orlando Resort currently has two theme parks–Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure–and a water park–Volcano Bay. A brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, is under construction and is projected to open to guests in 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
The latest buzz: How Central Florida is addressing a mosquito uptick due to hurricane floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought floodwaters to Central Florida, and now residents are seeing the consequences of the standing water, creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Now, Orange County leaders are ramping up efforts to get the problem...
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
Comments / 0