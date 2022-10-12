ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?

For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.
Jason Donovan
The List

The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally

Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
Cheryl E Preston

Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
Soap Hub

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become Reality

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become RealitySoap Hub. DAYS spoilers, not to mention our own eyeballs, are making it clear that Rafe Hernandez isn’t the only one seeing the sparks between his wife, Nicole Walker Hernandez, and Nicole’s ex-husband, Eric Brady.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Confusion in Aspen and a revelation in LA

Ridge and Taylor's actions will affect DouglasCBS B&B screenshot. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will frantically push the pilot of the Forrester jet to get her to Aspen as soon as possible and when she arrives there will be trouble and confusion. Instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explaining to his wife what is going on he will only ask if she has anything to say to him. Brooke will be confused because she has no idea that there is a recording of her voice calling CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
digitalspy.com

Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show

Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
digitalspy.com

11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric's story takes a dark turn, leaving Lizzie in danger. Meanwhile, Prince questions Romeo over his feelings for Olivia, and Honour grows suspicious of Dave. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric makes another vengeful plan. When...
