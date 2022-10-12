Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure
'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan confirms rumors that she's leaving the CBS soap opera to explore other opportunities.
Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?
For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become Reality
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become RealitySoap Hub. DAYS spoilers, not to mention our own eyeballs, are making it clear that Rafe Hernandez isn’t the only one seeing the sparks between his wife, Nicole Walker Hernandez, and Nicole’s ex-husband, Eric Brady.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor Who Has Played Steffy Forrester
'The Bold and the Beautiful' revolves around the Spencers, Logans, and Forresters, and Steffy Forrester is a major character on the series — learn every actor to take on the role.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Fear Thomas Set up Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans are speculating if Thomas Forrester is returning to the dark side after the CPS scandal.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Confusion in Aspen and a revelation in LA
Ridge and Taylor's actions will affect DouglasCBS B&B screenshot. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will frantically push the pilot of the Forrester jet to get her to Aspen as soon as possible and when she arrives there will be trouble and confusion. Instead of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) explaining to his wife what is going on he will only ask if she has anything to say to him. Brooke will be confused because she has no idea that there is a recording of her voice calling CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
digitalspy.com
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
EastEnders fans delighted to see former couple “sparkle” in emotional scenes
EastEnders fans delighted to see former couple “sparkle” in emotional scenes
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric's story takes a dark turn, leaving Lizzie in danger. Meanwhile, Prince questions Romeo over his feelings for Olivia, and Honour grows suspicious of Dave. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric makes another vengeful plan. When...
Comments / 0