New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford shifts strategy for Whaling City Golf Course

“In a shift in strategy, the City of New Bedford has begun outreach to the developer community to explore possible changes to the sale criteria required of prospective purchasers of the 100-acres of the municipally-owned Whaling City Golf Course on Hathaway Road. Shift In Strategy For Advanced Manufacturing Campus. In...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp

Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Commission’s review of how much more things when badly as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
QUINCY, MA
New Bedford, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

True Storage Buys Attleborough Building for $3.1 Million

Attleborough, MA – David and James Stubblebine and Aaron Smith of The Stubblebine Company represented the Seller, ACCBLDG 1 LLC, and procured the Buyer, True Storage LLC, in the recent sale of 34 Forest St, Attleborough, MA for $3,100,000. Situated on 8.27 acres, the 183,300 SF Flex/Industrial building has...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO

Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Valley Breeze

Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
SMITHFIELD, RI
NECN

A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours

The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
FALMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

No hurricane needed to close the hurricane barrier

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier occasionally closes without a storm in sight. In fact, the barrier closes for tides much more often than it closes for a storm. “We operate 20-25 times per year on average. Not just for major hurricanes, it’s for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WCVB

Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Ponds stocked with trout … go fish

In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout last week before the holiday. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

