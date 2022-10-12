Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel Maven
Related
nerej.com
Waldman Associates sells seven building industrial portfolio in Bourne, MA for $10.575 million
Bourne MA A seven-building industrial portfolio consisting of 124,000 s/f has been sold. The addresses are 18-21 Commerce Park Rd., 50 & 53 Portside Dr. and 618 Macarthur Blvd. The sale price was $10.575 million. The buyer was Unicorn Realty, which has major holdings on the South Shore and this...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford shifts strategy for Whaling City Golf Course
“In a shift in strategy, the City of New Bedford has begun outreach to the developer community to explore possible changes to the sale criteria required of prospective purchasers of the 100-acres of the municipally-owned Whaling City Golf Course on Hathaway Road. Shift In Strategy For Advanced Manufacturing Campus. In...
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Commission’s review of how much more things when badly as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bostonrealestatetimes.com
True Storage Buys Attleborough Building for $3.1 Million
Attleborough, MA – David and James Stubblebine and Aaron Smith of The Stubblebine Company represented the Seller, ACCBLDG 1 LLC, and procured the Buyer, True Storage LLC, in the recent sale of 34 Forest St, Attleborough, MA for $3,100,000. Situated on 8.27 acres, the 183,300 SF Flex/Industrial building has...
Boston issues public health warning after sewage discharged into Boston Harbor
“The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours.”. Boston health officials issued a warning Friday that sewage has been discharged in Boston Harbor, the result of the heavy rain that drenched the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. The Boston Public...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours
The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
No hurricane needed to close the hurricane barrier
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier occasionally closes without a storm in sight. In fact, the barrier closes for tides much more often than it closes for a storm. “We operate 20-25 times per year on average. Not just for major hurricanes, it’s for...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
johnstonsunrise.net
Ponds stocked with trout … go fish
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout last week before the holiday. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.
