ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Gunshot fired into toilet of men's bathroom prompts lockdown at Cary High School, police say

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZMig_0iW6Hf6u00

A shooting did happen at Cary High School after all, police now say after a more extensive investigation.

The Cary Police Department said someone fired one shot into a toilet in one of the men's restrooms at the school.

A 14-year-old student is being questioned in the case.

"Very scary! Because what if something really bad happened or what if there was like an accident, and they just shot up a toilet?" Cary High School junior Carla Miranda Rodriguez said. "Why would they bring that to school if it's a school campus to learn?"

Someone at the school reportedly heard the gunshot and alerted authorities, which sent the school into a Code Red lockdown shortly before noon Wednesday.

School officials and Cary officers said the lockdown was enacted as a caution.

Around 12:30 p.m. Cary Police Department said the initial investigation found no injuries and no evidence of a shooting. However, by 1:50 p.m. the investigators released the information about the shooting in the men's restroom.

Students at the school told ABC11 a picture of the destroyed toilet ended up on Snapchat and was being shared among the students.

The school then returned to normal operations, lifting the lockdown and allowing classes to resume. With the lockdown lifted, parents were allowed to pick up their children early, but classes did not dismiss early for the day.

Cary police have filed charges against two juveniles in connection with the lockdown.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cary High School
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police search for gunman after man fatally shot in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a Sanford man in the back. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that Marlin Jermaine Baldwin, 47, was killed Wednesday night in the shooting on Greenland Drive. Officers say they responded to a call...
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man died, hit by car outside Raleigh middle school, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who died on Six Forks Road and was hit by a car. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy