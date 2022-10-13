Gunshot fired into toilet of men's bathroom prompts lockdown at Cary High School, police say

A shooting did happen at Cary High School after all, police now say after a more extensive investigation.

The Cary Police Department said someone fired one shot into a toilet in one of the men's restrooms at the school.

A 14-year-old student is being questioned in the case.

"Very scary! Because what if something really bad happened or what if there was like an accident, and they just shot up a toilet?" Cary High School junior Carla Miranda Rodriguez said. "Why would they bring that to school if it's a school campus to learn?"

Someone at the school reportedly heard the gunshot and alerted authorities, which sent the school into a Code Red lockdown shortly before noon Wednesday.

School officials and Cary officers said the lockdown was enacted as a caution.

Around 12:30 p.m. Cary Police Department said the initial investigation found no injuries and no evidence of a shooting. However, by 1:50 p.m. the investigators released the information about the shooting in the men's restroom.

Students at the school told ABC11 a picture of the destroyed toilet ended up on Snapchat and was being shared among the students.

The school then returned to normal operations, lifting the lockdown and allowing classes to resume. With the lockdown lifted, parents were allowed to pick up their children early, but classes did not dismiss early for the day.

Cary police have filed charges against two juveniles in connection with the lockdown.