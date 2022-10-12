Read full article on original website
Related
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
Deerfield News
Deerfield Beach City Commissioners And Mayor Seek Changing Term Limits-
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl- One of the most important issues for Deerfield Beach residents is on the ballot on page 3. That is extending term limits from 8 years for a City Commissioner and eight years for Mayor to twelve years. This in theory would allow someone like Mayor Ganz to hold office for 24 years.
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Residents Learn More About 9 Candidates at Chamber Event
There are ten candidates on the November ballot, and residents had an opportunity to get to know nine of them at the Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. According to the Chamber, over 100 constituents attended the Oct 11 event at Woodmont Country...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
margatetalk.com
Margate Commissioners Give Themselves $5,000 Bonus From COVID Rescue Funds
Margate City Commissioners gave themselves a $5,000 bonus from a pot of COVID economic rescue money last month, voting to take the payment despite vehement opposition from residents—and one of their own. The group of commissioners, vice mayor, and mayor voted unanimously for the benefit, which comes out of...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
Attorney files police report over perceived anti-gay TikTok link sent by mayor
On a recent Saturday morning “out of the blue,” Pembroke Park’s town attorney opened a text from the mayor: It was a link to a TikTok video of a bouncer explaining to a lesbian woman why he doesn’t care much for “super loud,” “super confrontational” masculine women who try to “bully their way into getting what they want.” Attorney Melissa Anderson, openly gay since she was a teen and “very ...
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Broward Court Clerk's Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
The daughter of Broward County’s Clerk of the Court, and three of eight other co-defendants, have been granted bonds of $250,000 each to be released from the Broward County Jail to await trial in a federal tax fraud case. Monika Shauntel Jenkins, 33, sat shackled in orange overalls before...
Click10.com
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
Miami New Times
Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics
State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
Comments / 0