RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptops exist with up to $900 savings

I may not live in the US, but I'm considering it after spotting some of the gaming laptop deals popping up over the Prime Early Access sale. Also known as Prime Day two, we're staring down some of the best deals we've ever seen in the gaming laptop space. It's unexpected, but just go with it. The RTX 40-series mobile GPUs won't be coming out right away, might as well treat yourself now.

If you're tempted, some of our absolute favorite high-end gaming laptops are being sold at head-spinning prices right about now. We've got offerings at all resolutions, with some super high specs to back them up.

Take the 1080p Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for example: an RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop our Jorge fell in love with when testing. A score of 88 for its powerful performance should really give you something to think about, especially since the ROG Strix Scar 15 is an incredible $600 off .

Then there's our Dave's favorite, the Razer Blade 14 , which scored a whopping 93 in testing. Right now this 1440p version of the Razer Blade 14 has come down by $900 , and with an even more impressive hardware combo than the one Dave looked at.

We've never seen it go that low until now.

The same goes for the Gigabyte Aero down below, something more for anyone looking to do studio work on film or rendering on the go. That doesn't mean it won't game though, oh no. With an RTX 3080 Ti and powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU inside, you can bet it'll smash any games you throw at it. Plus it comes with some massive storage and 32GB of dual channel RAM for impressive multitasking ability. The Aero 16 is down by $800 .

At just $2,199 that's the cheapest we've ever seen it, too.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $600)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at it's native 1080p resolution. You may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon (save $900)

An absolutely intense machine here with a ridiculous saving. It's actually cheaper than it was on Prime Day, but before that you wouldn't have seen it below $2,400. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 YE4 | RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 12900H | 16-inch | 4K | 60Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg (save $800)

Hold me back. This one not only comes with more storage and RAM than any human could hope to use, it's packing one of the most beastly CPU/GPU combos out there. The 4K panel may be locked at 60Hz, but you can bet it'll be a crisp image, and great for anyone looking to do studio work. View Deal