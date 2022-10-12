ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptops exist with up to $900 savings

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3i6y_0iW6FGjn00

I may not live in the US, but I'm considering it after spotting some of the gaming laptop deals popping up over the Prime Early Access sale. Also known as Prime Day two, we're staring down some of the best deals we've ever seen in the gaming laptop space. It's unexpected, but just go with it. The RTX 40-series mobile GPUs won't be coming out right away, might as well treat yourself now.

If you're tempted, some of our absolute favorite high-end gaming laptops are being sold at head-spinning prices right about now. We've got offerings at all resolutions, with some super high specs to back them up.

Take the 1080p Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 for example: an RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop our Jorge fell in love with when testing. A score of 88 for its powerful performance should really give you something to think about, especially since the ROG Strix Scar 15 is an incredible $600 off .

Then there's our Dave's favorite, the Razer Blade 14 , which scored a whopping 93 in testing. Right now this 1440p version of the Razer Blade 14 has come down by $900 , and with an even more impressive hardware combo than the one Dave looked at.

We've never seen it go that low until now.

The same goes for the Gigabyte Aero down below, something more for anyone looking to do studio work on film or rendering on the go. That doesn't mean it won't game though, oh no. With an RTX 3080 Ti and powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU inside, you can bet it'll smash any games you throw at it. Plus it comes with some massive storage and 32GB of dual channel RAM for impressive multitasking ability. The Aero 16 is down by $800 .

At just $2,199 that's the cheapest we've ever seen it, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJDdM_0iW6FGjn00

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $600)
An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at it's native 1080p resolution. You may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld1tx_0iW6FGjn00

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon (save $900)
An absolutely intense machine here with a ridiculous saving. It's actually cheaper than it was on Prime Day, but before that you wouldn't have seen it below $2,400. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sfyqx_0iW6FGjn00

Gigabyte Aero 16 YE4 | RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 12900H | 16-inch | 4K | 60Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg (save $800)
Hold me back. This one not only comes with more storage and RAM than any human could hope to use, it's packing one of the most beastly CPU/GPU combos out there. The 4K panel may be locked at 60Hz, but you can bet it'll be a crisp image, and great for anyone looking to do studio work. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more

With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Laptop#Gaming Laptops#Asus Rog Strix Scar#The Rog Strix Scar 15#Amazon Prime Early Access
Engadget

NVIDIA RTX 4090 review: Unholy power

You probably don’t need it, but you will covet it. The home security hogging all the awards. In this article: GPU, ray tracing, gear, gaming, RTX 4090, NVIDIA, video card, review. How do you go about reviewing something like NVIDIA's RTX 4090? Just looking at its specs alone, it's...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

This $199 laptop is probably the best business notebook deal of 2022

Best laptops for writers: Release your imagination. Best video editing laptops: Great for Premiere and NLE. Best photo editing laptops: Ideal for Adobe Photoshop. Best laptops for engineering students: Master Python. Walmart has partnered with Acer to deliver an exclusive Gateway-branded laptop that punches well above its weight thanks to...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart

The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ELECTRONICS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Clevo NH70 Laptop Review: Specs, Buying Guide, Price, & Feature

CLEVO NH70 gaming laptop a fantastic option. It also has an Intel processor which has been praised for its superiority. The laptop’s 1TB of storage capacity and powerful processor makes them an ideal choice for those who play games and enjoy multimedia. In this review will provide all information about the NH70. We’ll look at the battery lifespan. Keep reading if like to know more. Let’s look at some of the most important things to consider before buying gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive

Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy