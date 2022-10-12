ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
UTAH STATE
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
State
Utah State
Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
UTAH STATE
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
UTAH STATE
Nikola founder and Summit County resident Trevor Milton convicted in fraud trial

The man who bought the most expensive property in Utah in 2019, a ranch in Oakley for reportedly $32.5 million, was found guilty of lying to investors. In 2015 Trevor Milton founded the electric truck company Nikola in a Salt Lake City basement after dropping out from Utah Valley University. For a brief period of time, the company’s market capitalization was larger than Ford’s.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Blight no more: Utah's historic Black Rock gets a clean slate

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake's forgotten shoreline history is something state leaders want to place back into the public eye. That's why we're taking you to a once-storied spot that, for decades, invited only delinquency and decay. If "Industry" is Utah's state motto, perhaps the place that best embodies that sentiment is near Lakepoint. After all, you've got the mine, the interstate and the railroad.
UTAH STATE

