Allegan, MI

Obituary: Carol Joy Grudecki

Carol Joy Grudecki, 84, of Kalamazoo, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bronson Methodsit Hospital, Kalamazoo. Carol was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Paw Paw, the daughter of the late Boyd G. Bessey and Carol (Dornan) Bessey. Carol was a talented artist and musician from her childhood. In high...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Plainwell Middle School receives pair of awards

Plainwell Middle School recently received positive recognition from the State of Michigan in the form of two awards. In addition to earning a Bronze Award for the implementation and impact of the building’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program, the school also received an MTSS Data Utilization Award for using data to enhance interventions and supports for students.
PLAINWELL, MI
Saugatuck council forum fuels minds

An Oct. 5 forum among seven candidates for four 2-year Saugatuck City Council seats saw all agree they love the city but voice varied views on its progress or lack thereof. On the ballot Nov. 8 will be incumbents Scott Dean and Lauren Stanton, plus challengers Catherine Simon and Jane Verplank (both former mayors and longtime council members), Gregory Muncey, Mark Miller and Helen Baldwin.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Fugitive caught following high speed chase

PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

