Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
newsnet5
Cleveland residents issue warning about collapsing home and need for more demolitions
CLEVELAND — Gloria Allen and her family report they've been living with an imminent safety hazard next-door to their Cleveland Slavic Village home for more than a year, an abandoned home on the verge of collapse. Allen told News 5 she and her surrounding neighbors on Rosewood Avenue have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
University Hospitals lays off 117 administrative employees; eliminates 326 unfilled positions
CLEVELAND — Citing financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, University Hospitals has announced that it will be laying off 117 administrative employees and eliminating another 326 unfilled administrative positions. "University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is...
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free Pet Vaccines
Free pet vaccines! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small plane makes crash landing in Geauga County
A small plane made a crash landing in Middlefield early Thursday morning.
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Comments / 2