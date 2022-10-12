Company: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, has released September 2022 unaudited numbers for its Bitcoin and Ethereum production; the report also included corporate updates for the month. Highlights note that last month Bit Digital earned 141.3 Bitcoins, which is a 3% decrease compared to August 2022. According to the company, the downward trend resulted from an increase in the network hash rate. As of Sept. 30, 2022, treasury holdings of BTC and ETH for the company were 943.3 and 5,261.7, with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively; the company also reported owning 38,594 Bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners at month’s end. As for miner deployment, Bit Digital deployed 14,308 Bitcoin miners and 0 ETH miners, representing 36% of the Company’s fleet and 1.35 EH/s and 0 TH/s, respectively. The report also noted that Compute North provided approximately 20 MW of capacity for the Company’s miners during the month with Bit Digital’s overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North projected to be approximately 48 MW. The report added that Compute North has filed for Chapter 11, and Bit Digital has requested additional information and is reviewing its relationship with Compute North.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO