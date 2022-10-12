Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock in Your Portfolio
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and the lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Co. Partners With Merck for Combo Drug Trial
Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX:NASDAQ) entered a partnership with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK:NYSE) to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination treatment of Compass' CTX-471 plus Merck's Keytruda in a subpopulation of patients with certain metastatic or locally advanced cancers, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Dr. Joseph Pantginis in an October 11, 2022 research note. CTX-471 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD137.
NASDAQ
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook
Beyond Meat is undertaking a second round of job cutting and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year as it cuts costs to offset a decline in sales. The company said Friday that 200 job cuts, which amount to about 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year. It cited record inflation as well as increased competition and lower demand.
howafrica.com
Serena Williams’ Investment Firm Helps Nigerian Data Company To Raise $3.3 Million
Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures has helped Stears, a Nigerian financial data and insights company, raise $3.3 million in a seed round. The investment is in line with her post-retirement plans after she announced her retirement from tennis last month. MaC Venture Capital led the seed round, which included Melo...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
Recycling Today
Commercial Metals Co. shows substantial growth in fourth quarter earnings report
Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), Irving, Texas, has released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended Aug. 31. Net earnings were $288.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared with the 2021 net earnings of $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share. CMC says during the Q4, the...
tipranks.com
Moderna exercises option to license Autolus Therapeutics’ targeting technology
Moderna (MRNA) has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics. This follows an original agreement granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus’ proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for incorporation in certain mRNA therapeutics. On exercise of the option, Autolus has received an option exercise payment and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments for each product successfully commercialized. In addition, Autolus would be entitled to receive royalties on net sales of all products commercialized under the agreement.
TechCrunch
Is the venture market slowing or did crossover funds just bounce?
The macro picture is, however, an aggregated dataset. By that, we mean that when we consider all venture capital activity, it often includes some non-venture funds. Say, a hedge fund piling into startups in partnership with traditional VC deal-making. Last year, an influx of non-traditional capital helped push total venture capital numbers to new heights, raising startup valuations, and, at times, cutting into the due diligence process and generally shaking up the VC game.
Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same...
Why Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Is Trading Lower By Over 50%
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc NVOS shares are trading lower by 51.21% to $0.37 Friday morning after the company priced its public offering of 4 million units at $0.50 per unit. Novo Integrated Sciences says the closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million.
Gaucho Group Holdings To Develop Properties For Commercial Rental Market, Expects To Increase Revenues and Stockholder Value
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO announced the formation of Gaucho Development SRL, an Argentine holdings company slated to develop the company’s recently acquired land holdings in the commercial and business districts of San Rafael, Mendoza and Córdoba. The company estimates a potential rental income of more than USD 260,000 annually once development is complete.
beckersspine.com
Spectrum Health breaks ground on Michigan orthopedic facility with ASC
Healthcare project management services company Hammes Healthcare broke ground on a 117,000-square-foot Spectrum Health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new Orthopedic Health & Performance Center will house advanced orthopedic care, an orthopedic ASC, physician and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care. Hammes is Spectrum's representative for...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 34.2% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1028.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
beckersspine.com
13-employee orthopedic practice could be headed for bankruptcy
Andrew Bush, MD, of Central Carolina Orthopaedic Associates in Sanford, N.C., hasn't seen his practice profit since at least 2018, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. As an independent physician, he's one of many feeling the pressure of growing hospital systems buying smaller practices and attracting surgeons. Before the COVID-19...
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Reports on September 2022 Production
Company: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, has released September 2022 unaudited numbers for its Bitcoin and Ethereum production; the report also included corporate updates for the month. Highlights note that last month Bit Digital earned 141.3 Bitcoins, which is a 3% decrease compared to August 2022. According to the company, the downward trend resulted from an increase in the network hash rate. As of Sept. 30, 2022, treasury holdings of BTC and ETH for the company were 943.3 and 5,261.7, with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively; the company also reported owning 38,594 Bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners at month’s end. As for miner deployment, Bit Digital deployed 14,308 Bitcoin miners and 0 ETH miners, representing 36% of the Company’s fleet and 1.35 EH/s and 0 TH/s, respectively. The report also noted that Compute North provided approximately 20 MW of capacity for the Company’s miners during the month with Bit Digital’s overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North projected to be approximately 48 MW. The report added that Compute North has filed for Chapter 11, and Bit Digital has requested additional information and is reviewing its relationship with Compute North.
