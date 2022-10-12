Read full article on original website
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
A debate over Question 1, the Massachusetts 'millionaire's tax'
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Advocates on both sides of Massachusetts' first ballot referendum join us for a debate. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million. WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB host today's debate.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
BPS says COVID cases haven’t spiked in schools this fall. Here’s why.
COVID-19 data for Boston schools this fall does not make for easy comparison with last year's numbers. During the monthly “Ask the Mayor” segment on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Tuesday morning, a caller from South Boston raised what seemed like a startling statistic. COVID-19...
Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Pharmacy founder gives largest ever donation to UConn for sports medicine center improvements
Trisha Bailey, MD, University of Connecticut (Storrs) graduate and founder of Bailey's Pharmacy and Bailey's Medical Equipment and Supplies, has donated the largest gift ever received by the UConn athletics department to improve its training and sports medicine facilities. The donation will go toward renovating and expanding 80,000-square-feet of the...
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
Question 1 debate: Should Massachusetts tax incomes over $1 million at higher rate?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide whether Massachusetts' wealthiest residents should pay more in income tax. Question 1, sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax, is a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would establish an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity
BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, has received a revolutionary gift of $50 million from Robert K. Kraft and The Kraft Family Foundation to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. The gift is the largest in support of community health and health equity in the history of MGH and more than doubles the previous commitments of the Kraft family to ensuring the highest quality equitable health care is available in all the communities served by the MGH.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Massachusetts monk, attorney, charged with $3.5M pandemic relief fraud
BOSTON — A man who presents himself as an Orthodox Christian monk and a woman he lived with fraudulently obtained $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds for nonprofit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled, and spent some of it to fund a “lavish lifestyle,” federal prosecutors said Thursday.
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal
MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
