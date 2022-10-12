4 Ninja appliances on offer at Amazon – even after the Prime Day sales

Big fan of Ninja appliances? Us too! Having reviewed a bunch of appliances from them, we're totally sold on this brand. Not only has Ninja managed to create some of the best air fryers and also one of the top-rated blenders out there, but these appliances are usually all super versatile, having multiple functions so that you can do more with one appliance.

The good news? Even after Amazon's Early Access Prime Day, lots of Ninja products are still being discounted. Sure, the savings aren't as big as they were during the 48-hour promotional period but you can still save up to 24 per cent on selected items so it's worth a shot if you fancy yourself a bit of a 'Foodi'...

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender | $99.99 $94.99 (save $5)

Now at a very affordable price, this Ninja blender deal shouldn't be missed. It finishes at midnight, though, so you might want to hurry! Reviewers rate it 4.8-stars out of five while it has a 72oz pitcher, which is enough for the entire family. It's also dishwasher safe and it has three modes. View Deal

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker | $199.99 $177.00 (save $22.99) at Amazon

Make delicious ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls, and much more at home with this highly-rated ice cream maker. We gave it a four-star review and this set comes with three tubs for your creations. It currently has 11 percent off!

Read our Ninja Creami review for our verdict. View Deal

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor | $139.99 $119.99 (save $20)

Use the Ninja SS201 to make everything from dips to doughs and sauces. It has six pre-set programs for smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough. Put it in the dishwasher once done, otherwise, it comes with a brush for easy hand washing. View Deal

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill | $229.99 $173.99 (save $56)

This Ninja air fryer is your best bet if it's an indoor grill that you are after. It's a five-in-one model that can grill, air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate. With a four-quart capacity, it cooks frozen foods well and reviewers love it! View Deal

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro | $369.99 $319.99 (save $50)

Though Prime Day has been and gone, there's still $50 off this Ninja appliance today! It's perfect for cooking everything from steaks to nachos, hamburgers, and even veggies. It's essentially an indoor grill that can also air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. It's great for using for parties, on game day, and think of the use you'll get out of it over the holidays. Don't worry about the smoke as it has a control system, while it comes with a Foodi Smart Thermometer included, too.

Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven | $329.99 $223.99 (save $106)

If you need extra oven space, perhaps for Thanksgiving or over the holidays, then this is the deal for you. This smart appliance doubles as 12 other appliances, including an air fryer. It's ideal for cooking frozen foods and more, and the best part is that it's super compact so is great for smaller kitchens. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker | Was $269.99, now $148.99

The Ninja Foodi is one versatile hunk of kitchen appliance that you will never grow tired of. It is on the larger side and relatively heavy—so it'll probably have to take up precious countertop real estate,— but its multi-functionality easily reduces the number of small appliances you'll need out. Our reviewer rated this impressive device 5-stars, and it's typically praised for its ease of use and ability to cut your cooking time in half. What truly sets it apart from its competitors, is its built-in grill, roast, and air crisp options, and special technology that leaves just the right amount of crisp to your recipes. With so many settings from pressure cooking to baking, you're only limited by your imagination. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven | Was $329.99, now $219.99

Ninja's smart oven promises 10 times the power of a standard convection oven, and its roomy too. With two racks, it can fit a 5-lb chicken plus a sheet pan of vegetables at the same time, two 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. The 1800w countertop oven boasts the ability to air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and perfect pizza. Plus, the integration of the Foodi Smart Thermometer means you'll know exactly when your food is ready! Cool! View Deal

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender | Was $99.99, now $69.99

Save 30% off Ninja's highly-rated blender! The generous 72-ounce pitcher is just what you need to feed a crowd for the Fourth of July. The pro-level blender offers 1000 watts of power to blend, crush, pulse, or chop whatever ingredients you choose to liquify. View Deal

Don't miss your last chance before Black Friday !