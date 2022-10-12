Best family-friendly Halloween movies to stream right now

Trick or treating isn’t the only fun Halloween event families can share. Watching Halloween movies together with popcorn, cider and other seasonal treats is a fantastic way to spend some quality family time together.

Whether you’re having a family night in or the kids are hosting a Halloween sleepover, there are lots of Halloween movie choices appropriate for the whole family. When you are looking for some age-appropriate scares or whimsical Halloween movies that won’t put your kids into therapy, stream one of these family-friendly Halloween favorites:

Halloweentown (1998)

Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske, Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown and in Halloweentown (Image credit: Disney)

Halloweentown is the perfect answer to “what should we watch this Halloween” for those who already watched Hocus Pocus (or perhaps have it saved for later). The Cromwell family are powerful witches, but not everyone in their bloodline is interested in incantations. When the evil Kalabar (Robin Thomas) threatens the safety of Halloweentown, Marnie (Kimberly Brown) and her siblings must catch up on a lifetime of missed spells to ensure the residents of their spooky haven, including their grandmother (Debbie Reynolds), remain safe. Stream it on Disney Plus .

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus (Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

You can’t stop the things they do, they lie! Join the Sanderson sisters for the perfect Halloween treat while cozied up on the couch with the family. After 300 years (right down to the day), the Sanderson sisters (Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) are back to wreak havoc on Salem. It’s up to Max (Omri Katz), Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and young Dani (Thora Birch) to stop the wicked sisters from eating all of the children in town before sunrise. Stream it on Disney Plus.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(Image credit: Disney/Ronald Grant Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

What if we told you that you could celebrate both Christmas and Halloween at once? Basically, the two best holidays all rolled into one seems like a pretty sweet deal. That’s exactly what you get when you watch The Nightmare Before Christmas. Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) stumbles when finds himself too wrapped up in the idea that the grass may be greener on the other side after he’s introduced to the idea of Christmas. After some missteps, it’s up to him and his friends to save Christmas. Stream it on Disney Plus.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween (Image credit: Netflix)

Do you know what's nice right now? Earnest movies. That's exactly what you're signing up for when you turn on Netflix's Hubie Halloween. The Adam Sandler movie follows the ever-honest and kind Hubie as he passionately fights to ensure everyone in Salem has a safe and happy Halloween. In true Adam Sandler form, this Happy Gilmore production is a little weird, but that's only a detriment to it if you let it be! Bonus, there's a hilarious tee-shirt gag (that might not be the best for kiddos who can read and understand innuendo but will be fine for teens). Stream it on Netflix .

Twitches (2005)

(Image credit: Disney)

Go back to the time when Tia and Tamera Mowry ruled the Disney Channel with Twitches. The teen twin witches were adopted by completely different families at birth, but a mixture of fate and magic brings them back together just in time to save their home world! It's sweet, funny and in true Disney Channel Original Movie form, a little emotional. Stream it on Disney Plus.

Casper (1995)

Christina Ricci in Casper (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Can I keep you?" has stuck with many a millennial throughout the years. Casper is exactly the kind of spooky-sweet watch that will delight kiddos of any age. Kat (Christina Ricci) and her father, Dr. Harvey (Bill Pullman), move into a crumbling mansion in Salem and find that they're not its only occupants. Thankfully, Dr. Harvey is what he calls an "afterlife therapist" who helps his daughter, Casper and the rest of the mansion's uneasy spirits in a fun-filled adventure. Stream it on Peacock .

Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice (Image credit: YouTube)

Beetlejuice is the perfect film if you're looking for something to entertain both munchkins and parents. Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) find themselves deceased and with a brand new family living in their home by the time they return to it after their untimely accident. Young Lydia (Winona Ryder) connects with the ghosts, who understand her better than her biological family ever could. But the mischievous Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) threatens the safety and happiness of both the dead and the living. Stream it on HBO Max .

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

Everyone's beloved Peanuts may be streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus now, but It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is still available to watch with the family as you have every year. Join Charlie Brown and his friends as they prepare for the Great Pumpkin. You can stream it on Apple TV Plus .

The Addams Family (1991)

(Image credit: Paramount/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

The title undoubtedly got the theme stuck in your head, but it's really just preparation for when you watch because it ain't gonna get any better. Some con artists try to take the creepy and kookie family to task but they bite off more than they can chew. After all, how do you prepare to con a family that has their own torture chamber on site? Join Morticia (Anjelica Houston), Gomez (Raul Julia) and the rest of the family as they take on a couple of tricksters out of their depth. Stream it on Prime Video . — Sonya Iryna

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (2019)

Zoe Margaret Colletti in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a film adaptation of the popular YA novels. It was produced by horror master Guillermo del Toro and has the signature whimsically dark look that most of his movies have. The short stories in the books were adapted into vignette stories for this version and make perfect Halloween viewing for older tweens and teens. The overall aesthetic of the movie and some of the content may be too mature or scary for younger kids, but it’s a great movie to show if your older kids are having a Halloween sleepover. Just don’t expect them to get much sleep after watching it! You can stream it on Netflix. — Sonya Iryna

Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

Darren Criss as The Caretaker in Muppets Haunted Mansion. (Image credit: Disney+)

The Muppets Haunted Mansion is a Disney Plus original so it’s only available on the streaming service. It’s the first Muppets Halloween special, which is surprising. Gonzo and Pepe are the focus of the story, but Miss Piggy, Kermit, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beauregard and some other Muppet favorites make appearances. There are also some celebrities lending their voices to the ghosts in the mansion like Ed Asner, Danny Trejo, Alfonso Ribeiro and Chrissy Metz.

The Muppets Haunted Mansion is rated PG and is more appropriate for kids over the age of 8, although mature kids younger than 8 would probably be fine watching it. Stream it on Disney Plus. — Sonya Iryna

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is another adaptation of Young Adult novels. There were originally three books in this series and the writers pulled from all the books to craft this Netflix original. The movie, which features Harry Potter alum Tom Felton, is more dark fantasy than horror. There are more comedic parts than scary parts but the dark aesthetic and fantastical nature of the stories make it perfect for Halloween.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is appropriate for older tweens and teens but really not that appropriate for younger kids. Even though there are no really scary elements, the themes are a little too mature for young kids. You can stream it on Netflix. — Sonya Iryna

The Last Unicorn (1982)

(Image credit: ITC Films/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Last Unicorn is an older movie that stands the test of the time due to the fantasy elements of the story. Made in 1982, it’s an adaptation of an earlier fantasy novel. Even though the animation and effects will look strange to kids who are used to modern technology, the story of the last unicorn searching out the fire elemental responsible for kidnapping all the other unicorns is just as touching now as it was then.

The themes of animal death can be very sad for sensitive kids and the fire elemental can be scary for younger children. But with those two exceptions, this film is really appropriate for most ages. And who doesn’t love a fairy tale about a beautiful unicorn? Stream it on Peacock. — Sonya Iryna

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

If Hocus Pocus is your go-to family Halloween movie now you can make it a double feature with Hocus Pocus 2 . Original stars Bette Middler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are back playing everyone’s favorite witches. There are some new cast members this time around, including Ted Lasso ’s Hannah Waddingham.

Hocus Pocus 2 delivers more mayhem after the Sanderson sisters are resurrected once again by a Black Flame candle inadvertently burned by two teenage girls in Salem. With a little more of the Sanderson’s back story and the same delightfully dark hijinks as the original, this sequel is sure to be the hit of Halloween. Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. — Sonya Iryna

Nightbooks (2021)

Krysten Ritter in Nightbooks (Image credit: Netflix)

Nightbooks is a Netflix original based on a very popular YA novel about a boy named Alex who writes scary stories at night. He is imprisoned in the apartment of a witch, played by Krysten Ritter, and must tell a new scary story every night or he will be killed. The look and feel of the movie is more like a dark fairy tale than a horror movie, so most kids are going to be entranced rather than scared of it. But there are some scary elements to the story.

Kids over the age of 10 should be fine watching Nightbooks and the older tweens and teens will really enjoy the clever modern stories and the dark fairy tale style of the costumes and settings. Stream it on Netflix for a fun Halloween party at home. — Sonya Iryna