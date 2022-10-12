Read full article on original website
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Records Six Wins On Second Day Of ITA Southern Regional Championships
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's tennis team completed day two of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southern Regional Championships Thursday at the LSU Tennis Complex and LSU UREC Tennis Courts. Main Draw. The Tide captured three wins on Friday in the singles main draw. Loudmilla Bencheikh earned the...
rolltide.com
Friday Volleyball Match vs. Alabama State Canceled
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tonight's previously scheduled volleyball match between Alabama and Alabama State has been canceled due to team illness with the Lady Hornets. The match will not be rescheduled. The Crimson Tide will be back in action Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. CT in Foster Auditorium, with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban praises Georgia Tech hiring J Batt, former Alabama administrator, as new AD
J Batt is officially Georgia Tech’s new athletic director. Hours after it was reported that Batt was Georgia Tech’s top target for the position, the hire was officially announced. Georgia Tech’s announcement includes statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and others praising Batt’s work as executive deputy director...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 3 key reasons the Crimson Tide will beat Tennessee again
You can hear the whispers. You can detect a tad of doubt, even a touch of it. It’s not fear. It’s just a dose of deep concern for an Alabama team that’s 6-0 but has teetered on the brink of defeat in half of those games. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rolltide.com
Alabama Sweeps Missouri Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for First SEC Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With both teams seeking their first SEC win of the season Wednesday night in Foster Auditorium, Alabama fought back from a late deficit against Missouri to win set two and closed it out with a decisive 15-point victory in the third to clinch the sweep for the Crimson Tide.
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
rockytopinsider.com
Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news
Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Skyland Elementary School’s Rising Star Student the Month: Amari Rice
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Amari...
2 arrested in California, charged with capital murder in killing of beloved Birmingham husband, father, jeweler
Two suspects have been charged in the August slaying of a beloved Birmingham husband, father and jeweler, and are in custody in California. Joshua Jermaine Burns, 20, and Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, are charged with capital murder in the August shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey, Birmingham police announced Friday. Both are from Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police’s Special Response Team shares how they tackle dangerous calls
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department has one of the largest Special Response Teams in the country, and they consistently show up to contain some of the most dangerous situations. Earlier this week, TPD responded to two children they said were being held hostage inside an apartment. Those...
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
Comments / 0