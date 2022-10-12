ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
rolltide.com

Friday Volleyball Match vs. Alabama State Canceled

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tonight's previously scheduled volleyball match between Alabama and Alabama State has been canceled due to team illness with the Lady Hornets. The match will not be rescheduled. The Crimson Tide will be back in action Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. CT in Foster Auditorium, with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
rolltide.com

Alabama Sweeps Missouri Wednesday in Tuscaloosa for First SEC Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With both teams seeking their first SEC win of the season Wednesday night in Foster Auditorium, Alabama fought back from a late deficit against Missouri to win set two and closed it out with a decisive 15-point victory in the third to clinch the sweep for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top 100 Recruit Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Four-star Alabama defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker is visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s top 10 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide. Parker is a long time Tennessee target who took a pair of unofficial visits to Knoxville this spring before committing to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman eventually backed off his pledge to the Nittany Lions in early August and is making his first trip to Tennessee since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#South Alabama#Alabama A M#The Wood Report#Clemson#Fiu#Louisiana Tech#Southern University#Sec#Florida State
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to latest Lee Corso health news

Lee Corso will return to the “College GameDay” set Saturday. Corso will be on hand when the crew heads to Knoxville to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an electric SEC game. Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks due to an unspecified illness.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested in California, charged with capital murder in killing of beloved Birmingham husband, father, jeweler

Two suspects have been charged in the August slaying of a beloved Birmingham husband, father and jeweler, and are in custody in California. Joshua Jermaine Burns, 20, and Jayveon Khiry Fleming, 18, are charged with capital murder in the August shooting death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey, Birmingham police announced Friday. Both are from Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal crash claims the life of a teenager

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — ALEA investigates a fatal car crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenager. Officials said a Honda Accord was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near mile marker 139. A 13-year-old was a passenger in the Honda and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy