Bruce Sutter, a member of both the baseball and Chicago Cubs hall of fame, has passed away. Sutter was 69 years old. The righty pitched in Chicago from 1976 to 1980, becoming one of the best relievers in baseball and amassing 133 saves over that time, a number that still stands as the second most in Cubs history. The Pennsylvania native had a 2.39 ERA in his 300 appearances as a Cub, and won the Cy Young award in 1979.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO