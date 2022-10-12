Read full article on original website
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later
Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
CBS News
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame closer and Cy Young winner for Chicago Cubs, dies at age 69
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who won the 1979 Cy Young award as the closer for the Chicago Cubs, has died at age 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs 2023 Prospect Profile: Brennen Davis
Brennen Davis is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the Chicago Cubs' farm system. In fact, leading up to the 2022 season, Davis was considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Baseball America had him as the 16th-best prospect in the MLB before the season began.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Undergoing Playoff Slump With Phillies
Former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has had a rough start to begin the seventh postseason campaign of his career. After a monstrous year in the batter’s box, in which Schwarber blasted a career-high 46 home runs to lead the National League, the 29-year-old has undergone a massive slump in four playoff contests with the Phillies thus far.
Cubs will be busy not only in free agency, but also with trades
I start my first piece of the offseason borrowing the title from an intense movie called ‘There Will Be Blood’ staring the incomparable Daniel Day-Lewis. Baseball first, non-baseball at the end my friends. This winter, I, and many other Chicago Cubs fans will be expressing their opinions as...
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
FOX Sports
Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Six Cubs Move Into FanGraphs Top 100 Prospects
Given their rebuilding status, the state of the Chicago Cubs farm system is of utmost importance. With six prospects among the top 100, none can doubt that the future is bright.
Yardbarker
Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away
Bruce Sutter, a member of both the baseball and Chicago Cubs hall of fame, has passed away. Sutter was 69 years old. The righty pitched in Chicago from 1976 to 1980, becoming one of the best relievers in baseball and amassing 133 saves over that time, a number that still stands as the second most in Cubs history. The Pennsylvania native had a 2.39 ERA in his 300 appearances as a Cub, and won the Cy Young award in 1979.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches 2015 NLDS in Wrigley
The Chicago Cubs clinched the 2015 NLDS at Wrigley Field on October 13 after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 14
The White Sox beat the Cubs, winning the World Series four games to two, behind the pitching of Doc White. The South Siders clinched the title by winning the sixth game, 8-3. The White Sox wasted no time in putting this one out of reach, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Cubs ace Three Finger Brown, who was knocked from the box with two outs in the second inning.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
White Sox have a manager interview Wednesday, per report
The White Sox have reportedly begun their interviews for a new manager on Wednesday as they are talking to Astros bench coach Joe Espada while also have reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington.
Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?
Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
