ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later

Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame closer and Cy Young winner for Chicago Cubs, dies at age 69

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who won the 1979 Cy Young award as the closer for the Chicago Cubs, has died at age 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs 2023 Prospect Profile: Brennen Davis

Brennen Davis is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the Chicago Cubs' farm system. In fact, leading up to the 2022 season, Davis was considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Baseball America had him as the 16th-best prospect in the MLB before the season began.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Undergoing Playoff Slump With Phillies

Former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has had a rough start to begin the seventh postseason campaign of his career. After a monstrous year in the batter’s box, in which Schwarber blasted a career-high 46 home runs to lead the National League, the 29-year-old has undergone a massive slump in four playoff contests with the Phillies thus far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League System#Minor League Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi#Triple A
Yardbarker

Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away

Bruce Sutter, a member of both the baseball and Chicago Cubs hall of fame, has passed away. Sutter was 69 years old. The righty pitched in Chicago from 1976 to 1980, becoming one of the best relievers in baseball and amassing 133 saves over that time, a number that still stands as the second most in Cubs history. The Pennsylvania native had a 2.39 ERA in his 300 appearances as a Cub, and won the Cy Young award in 1979.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 14

The White Sox beat the Cubs, winning the World Series four games to two, behind the pitching of Doc White. The South Siders clinched the title by winning the sixth game, 8-3. The White Sox wasted no time in putting this one out of reach, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Cubs ace Three Finger Brown, who was knocked from the box with two outs in the second inning.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?

Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy