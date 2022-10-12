The era of live-fire cooking has arrived in Columbus. Fyr, the highly anticipated restaurant at the new Columbus Hilton Downtown Tower, opens this Friday, Oct. 14. Led by Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca, the restaurant at 404 N. High St. will feature a Latin American-influenced menu with an emphasis on meats and vegetables cooked on a live-fire grill. The new spot also boasts a wood-fired pizza oven. Fyr’s dinnertime menu includes options such as empanadas, grilled bone marrow, salmon ceviche, ember-cooked shrimp, grilled skirt steak and more. The restaurant will also be open for breakfast. Fyr is one of at least three forthcoming restaurants that will feature live-fire cooking, including new concepts from chef Avishar Barua (a restaurant called Agni) and chef BJ Lieberman, whose new venture Hiraeth is coming to the Short North.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO