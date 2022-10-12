Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
614now.com
For the first time ever, this after-dark Grandview street festival is holding a Halloween event
The annual Grandview Hop is hugely popular while it lasts, but it’s only ever been held during the summer months. Until this year, that is. On Oct. 22, the ever-popular community festival series plans to add a “bonus” event, known as the Halloween Harvest Hop. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. along Grandview Avenue, where the Hop is normally held. Grandview Avenue will be blocked off from 1st avenue to 3rd avenue.
614now.com
Popular coffee shop and bakery opens second location
Porter’s Coffeehouse & Bakery has only been open since March of 2019, but in just over three and a half years, the concept has amassed a substantial following and launched an even brand-new location. On Oct. 12, Porter’s officially opened the doors of its second coffeehouse, which is located...
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
614now.com
Get outside for some peak fall fun this weekend at the Slate Run Metro Park Fall Fest!
With autumnal colors nearing peak showing, it’s time to soak in some family-friendly fun. The Slate Run Metro Park Fall Fast, an annual free event, is taking place on Oct. 15th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be plenty of activities for all ages, including hayrides, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
614now.com
Fashion retail district with seven new storefronts opens today in downtown Columbus
The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and the Columbus Fashion Council are have joined forces to bring a brand-new fashion district to downtown Columbus. Common Threads, which is located on South Third Street between East Rich Street and East Main Street, officially opens today. The new fashion district is bringing seven new fashion concepts to Columbus, featuring both local and national brands.
Columbus CEO
Food News: Fyr Opens at the New Hilton; Dublin’s North Market Adds Cuban Food
The era of live-fire cooking has arrived in Columbus. Fyr, the highly anticipated restaurant at the new Columbus Hilton Downtown Tower, opens this Friday, Oct. 14. Led by Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca, the restaurant at 404 N. High St. will feature a Latin American-influenced menu with an emphasis on meats and vegetables cooked on a live-fire grill. The new spot also boasts a wood-fired pizza oven. Fyr’s dinnertime menu includes options such as empanadas, grilled bone marrow, salmon ceviche, ember-cooked shrimp, grilled skirt steak and more. The restaurant will also be open for breakfast. Fyr is one of at least three forthcoming restaurants that will feature live-fire cooking, including new concepts from chef Avishar Barua (a restaurant called Agni) and chef BJ Lieberman, whose new venture Hiraeth is coming to the Short North.
IN THIS ARTICLE
614now.com
New pizzeria taking over former home of Papa Giorgio’s in Clintonville
Clintonville is getting a new pizzeria in a spot pizza fans are likely already familiar with. A new concept known as Pizza Pizza 007 appears to be opening soon at 3027 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville, where Papa Giogorio’s operated its second location before closing earlier this year. Signs on...
wktn.com
Family Friendly Event in Marysville Friday
The City of Marysville is holding a Friday Nights Uptown Rocktoberfest event. That will take place from 6 until 10pm this Friday October 14. That public is invited to take part in an evening of live music, food and family fun in Uptown Marysville. As part of Rocktoberfest, the 10th...
614now.com
National fast food chain testing new “express” location in Columbus
Captain D’s is aiming to make its fast food in Columbus even faster. The national seafood chain recently opened a brand-new “express” location at 3588 E. Main St. in Whitehall. This is Captain D’s second “express” eatery, the other is located in Nashville. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
614now.com
Fusion restaurant serving Sushi Donuts, Wonton Tacos opening multiple Columbus locations
An inventive Asian chain serving up unique fusion dishes is preparing to open not one, but two new Columbus restaurants. According to information provided by the restaurant’s owner, Roll On In plans to launch a pair of north-side eateries over the next several months. The first storefront will be...
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
614now.com
Find out which nearby Ohio village was named one of the country’s top “Hippie Hideaways”
A recently-published story from Travel.a lot.com profiled 25 of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”, and one small Ohio village made the cut. The website named Yellow Springs, Ohio as a location where the hippie subculture is most alive and well today. The story named 25 different municities, including legendary...
Woman has 2 Kias targeted by group of teens stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman is struggling to get around town after her Kia was stolen from a business in east Columbus in June. Her rental Kia was almost stolen just last week. Chanel Jack was starting a new job when her first Kia was taken. “The first...
dublinohiousa.gov
Dublin Ranks Best Small City in Ohio for Third Time
(Dublin, Ohio) — Dublin, Ohio, maintains its ranking as the best small city to live in Ohio for the third year in a row while also making it into the top 1 percent of small cities in America. The city ranked among the top 20 best small cities to...
spectrumnews1.com
COTA closures ahead of Nationwide Children's Hospital Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit authority (COTA) is expecting delays Sunday as thousands of runners take part in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. At least 17 COTA transit lines will be rerouted throughout the morning and early afternoon. Lines affected include Lines 1, 2,...
columbusfreepress.com
Did a Scioto River preservationist save the 200-year-old Quarry Trails’ cemetery from developers?
Matthew Davis of Upper Arlington is a die-hard mountain biker and dirt biker. He also considers himself a Scioto River preservationist. Especially for the areas near his home which are cratered by several expansive and deep limestone quarries, and considered by some to be awe-inspiring when standing on their precipices.
Comments / 0