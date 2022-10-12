ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code

A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
baltimorefishbowl.com

All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches

With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
georgetowner.com

The Georgetowner Endorses…

While the Ward 2 election ballot may be thin, The Georgetowner shall weigh in on the Nov. 8 General Election, with mail-in ballots already arriving. Let’s deal with the cards we are dealt — therefore:   . Muriel Bowser, Mayor . In a prosperous city, hit by the pandemic...
PWLiving

House District Candidate Makya Little Receives Early Endorsement from Run For Something

Provided by Makya Little for 19th District Delegate. First-time candidate and community advocate Makya Little received the endorsement of Run For Something (RFS), the groundbreaking organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership. The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview, and insight from local state experts.
Axios

Expanding Voting Access: Axios D.C. Office Hours

On Thursday, October 6th, Axios D.C. reporters Chelsea Cirruzzo and Cuneyt Dil led conversations focused on breaking down barriers and expanding voting access in the District and the nation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Guests included D.C. City Council member Charles Allen (Ward 6) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).
georgetowner.com

Events DC Names Angie Gates President and CEO

The board of directors of Events DC today named Angie M. Gates president and chief executive officer of the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, according to the quasi-public company. Gates most recently served as D.C.’s Director of the Office of Cable, Television, Film, Music and...
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
fox5dc.com

All 5 Montgomery Co. Planning Board members resign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Montgomery County Council announced Wednesday they have accepted the resignations of all five members on the Montgomery County Planning Board. The resignations by Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Carol Rubin and Tina Patterson are effective immediately, according to a press release.
