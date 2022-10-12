Read full article on original website
D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code
A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
WUSA
DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform
WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
baltimorefishbowl.com
All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches
With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
georgetowner.com
The Georgetowner Endorses…
While the Ward 2 election ballot may be thin, The Georgetowner shall weigh in on the Nov. 8 General Election, with mail-in ballots already arriving. Let’s deal with the cards we are dealt — therefore: . Muriel Bowser, Mayor . In a prosperous city, hit by the pandemic...
House District Candidate Makya Little Receives Early Endorsement from Run For Something
Provided by Makya Little for 19th District Delegate. First-time candidate and community advocate Makya Little received the endorsement of Run For Something (RFS), the groundbreaking organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership. The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview, and insight from local state experts.
WUSA
Midterm debate between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox in Maryland
The race for the governor's mansion in Maryland is heated. Recent polls show Democrat Wes Moore leading Republican Dan Cox.
NBC12
New poll indicates Virginians split on policy and issues ahead of mid-terms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Call it a mid-term mixed bag. A new poll out from The Wason Center for Civic Leadership is detailing what’s driving voters to the polls and who they would support. 46% of voters polled say they would support the Democratic party’s candidate in their district,...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox clash in first and only debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — In the first -- and likely only -- gubernatorial debate in Maryland, the two major party candidates clashed on topics ranging from education and economic development to crime policies and abortion access. Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox traded barbs for most of...
Expanding Voting Access: Axios D.C. Office Hours
On Thursday, October 6th, Axios D.C. reporters Chelsea Cirruzzo and Cuneyt Dil led conversations focused on breaking down barriers and expanding voting access in the District and the nation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Guests included D.C. City Council member Charles Allen (Ward 6) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).
As Fallout Over D.C. Housing Authority Audit Continues, New Bill Would Impose Quick Reforms
An emergency bill that could get a vote in the D.C. Council as early as next week would impose a number of quick reforms at the D.C. Housing Authority, the agency reeling from a scathing federal audit that recently identified significant issues with how it manages the city’s stock of public housing.
WSET
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
georgetowner.com
Events DC Names Angie Gates President and CEO
The board of directors of Events DC today named Angie M. Gates president and chief executive officer of the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, according to the quasi-public company. Gates most recently served as D.C.’s Director of the Office of Cable, Television, Film, Music and...
talbotspy.org
Maryland Voters Reminded to Update Registration Information and Confirm Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations
The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is encouraging voters to ensure their registration information is up to date and to identify their early voting and Election Day voting locations in advance of the 2022 General Election. Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election...
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
fox5dc.com
All 5 Montgomery Co. Planning Board members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Montgomery County Council announced Wednesday they have accepted the resignations of all five members on the Montgomery County Planning Board. The resignations by Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma, Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Carol Rubin and Tina Patterson are effective immediately, according to a press release.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
