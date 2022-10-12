Read full article on original website
Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA Rumors: The Two East Contenders Jae Crowder Prefers
Jae Crowder wants out of Phoenix. Which two Eastern Conference teams does he prefer to play for?
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
Rudy Gobert Trade Reportedly Shocked Timberwolves Players
The T-Wolves surprised a lot of people with their blockbuster trade. Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA right now. Based on all of the awards he has won, most would say he is the best defensive player in the league, although many feel otherwise. With that being said, Gobert is a polarizing player, and many were stunned when the Timberwolves gave up their immediate future to get him.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury
Before the official start of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a notable loss in their rotation. After this week's preseason game against the Kings, backup guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury that could keep him out for the season opener. And while the injury...
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
SEC Round-Up: Georgia Fans Not Interested in Paying to See Dawgs Take on Vandy
Florida hosts first official visitors since June, Bryce Young on a pitch count, Auburn in basketball mode, Gamecocks ride high of beating Power 5 team, former Tiger signs with NBA's Pelicans, Fisher addresses no-call, and more
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley: 'Everything’s Great' With Westbrook After Huddle Video
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley said his relationship with teammate Russell Westbrook is strong heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. "Everything's great. I sit on the plane, he's right next to me," Beverley told reporters Thursday. "We get on the road, we hang out together." His comments come after...
Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury
It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
B/R Predicts Top 100 NBA Players for 2022-23 Season
If you've been with us this week, you've seen our predictions for the top 25 guards, wings and bigs during the 2022-23 NBA season. Now, it's time to drop the big one. Bleacher Report asked our basketball experts to rank their top 150-200 players for the upcoming campaign based on their own criteria but keeping in mind where everyone will finish the year—not necessarily where they are today.
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing
Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Rockets Rumors: Derrick Favors to Be Waived Ahead of Regular Season
The Houston Rockets plan to waive forward Derrick Favors, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who noted that the team needed to make a move to get down to 15 guaranteed roster spots. Favors, 31, has played in the NBA for 12 seasons. He averaged 5.3 points and...
Russell Westbrook Coming off Lakers Bench Is Not a 'Demotion,' Darvin Ham Says
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, but head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of tipoff that the decision is not a "demotion." Ham, who categorized it as more of a "realignment," added that "the door...
Braves reliever Tyler Matzek done for the season
The Atlanta Braves will be without one of its top relief pitchers for the rest of the postseason. Tyler Matzek was left off the National League Division Series roster as he dealt with elbow discomfort. On Wednesday, the Braves announced Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. “I hate it for...
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Kings After Coming off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of the team's preseason game at the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a left hamstring injury. Westbrook. limping off the court and into the locker room near the end of the first quarter. He...
