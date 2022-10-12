ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rudy Gobert Trade Reportedly Shocked Timberwolves Players

The T-Wolves surprised a lot of people with their blockbuster trade. Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the NBA right now. Based on all of the awards he has won, most would say he is the best defensive player in the league, although many feel otherwise. With that being said, Gobert is a polarizing player, and many were stunned when the Timberwolves gave up their immediate future to get him.
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
CLEVELAND, OH
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
theScore

Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Dennis Schröder's Regular Season Status Unknown After Suffering Finger Injury

It is reportedly unclear if Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next week because of a finger injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Schröder will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings as the Lakers work to determine the severity of his injury through testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

B/R Predicts Top 100 NBA Players for 2022-23 Season

If you've been with us this week, you've seen our predictions for the top 25 guards, wings and bigs during the 2022-23 NBA season. Now, it's time to drop the big one. Bleacher Report asked our basketball experts to rank their top 150-200 players for the upcoming campaign based on their own criteria but keeping in mind where everyone will finish the year—not necessarily where they are today.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bleacher Report

Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Rockets Rumors: Derrick Favors to Be Waived Ahead of Regular Season

The Houston Rockets plan to waive forward Derrick Favors, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who noted that the team needed to make a move to get down to 15 guaranteed roster spots. Favors, 31, has played in the NBA for 12 seasons. He averaged 5.3 points and...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek done for the season

The Atlanta Braves will be without one of its top relief pitchers for the rest of the postseason. Tyler Matzek was left off the National League Division Series roster as he dealt with elbow discomfort. On Wednesday, the Braves announced Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. “I hate it for...
MLB
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami

Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
MIAMI, FL

