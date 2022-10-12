ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens

Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Jets agree to terms with Brad Lambert on three-year, entry level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Brad Lambert on a three-year entry level deal, with an average annual value of $1.2 million. Jets reflect on four days in Banff: "It really puts everybody on the right foot moving forward" by Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton / WinnipegJets.com. October 11,...
NHL
NHL

Wright Sort of History

ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders

Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mahura
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
DENVER, CO
NHL

MTL@DET: What you need to know

DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Smashville Scope: October 14

It's been a busy couple of weeks in Smashville, with the Preds sweeping the Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague and returning to kick off their 2022-23 home slate at Bridgestone Arena. In case you missed any of the action, here's the latest:. Preds Feel the Bern.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative

The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Arena
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to bank early-season points in Buffalo

BUFFALO - With one game down and two to go on their season-opening road trip, the Florida Panthers will look to bank some more early points when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "I like...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Game Preview: 10.15.22 vs. TBL

WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first matchup of the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Lightning. In their final matchup against Tampa Bay on Mar. 3, 2022, the Penguins held the Lightning to 21 shots on goal in a compelling 5-1 victory. Evgeni Malkin recorded three points (1G-2A), which was one of his three three-plus point games of the season. Last season, Danton Heinen led the team in goals (2) in three games versus the Lightning and was tied for the team lead in points (3) along with Jake Guentzel (1G-2A), Kris Letang (3A) and Evgeni Malkin (1G-2A). The Penguins are 16-6-3 in their last 25 home games versus the Lightning and are 4-2- 1 in their last seven against them. In the last 27 games played the Penguins' power play is 31.6% (30-95) against the Lightning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for October 15

* Mark Scheifele scored the Jets' first goal of the season for the fifth time in his career and became one of nine players in NHL history to score as many such goals with a single franchise. * A trio of new faces lifted the Red Wings to a win...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs Flames

The Edmonton Oilers play their one and only home Battle of Alberta of the regular season against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, with puck drop slated for just after 8:00 p.m. at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada & Sportsnet or listen live...
NHL
NHL

Unmasked: Retired goalie greats say future of position in good hands

Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin, Gibson will carry torch, Rinne, Miller say. The NHL has seen some of its all-time great goalies retire over the past three seasons, but those who have moved on think the future of the position is in good hands. "I feel really good about the next wave," said...
NHL
NHL

How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13

Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames

The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy