NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
WKBW-TV
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
FOX Sports
Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
NHL
Jets agree to terms with Brad Lambert on three-year, entry level contract
The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Brad Lambert on a three-year entry level deal, with an average annual value of $1.2 million. Jets reflect on four days in Banff: "It really puts everybody on the right foot moving forward" by Mitchell Clinton @MitchellClinton / WinnipegJets.com. October 11,...
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders
Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
NHL
Smashville Scope: October 14
It's been a busy couple of weeks in Smashville, with the Preds sweeping the Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague and returning to kick off their 2022-23 home slate at Bridgestone Arena. In case you missed any of the action, here's the latest:. Preds Feel the Bern.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to bank early-season points in Buffalo
BUFFALO - With one game down and two to go on their season-opening road trip, the Florida Panthers will look to bank some more early points when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. A matinee matchup, puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. "I like...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.15.22 vs. TBL
WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first matchup of the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Lightning. In their final matchup against Tampa Bay on Mar. 3, 2022, the Penguins held the Lightning to 21 shots on goal in a compelling 5-1 victory. Evgeni Malkin recorded three points (1G-2A), which was one of his three three-plus point games of the season. Last season, Danton Heinen led the team in goals (2) in three games versus the Lightning and was tied for the team lead in points (3) along with Jake Guentzel (1G-2A), Kris Letang (3A) and Evgeni Malkin (1G-2A). The Penguins are 16-6-3 in their last 25 home games versus the Lightning and are 4-2- 1 in their last seven against them. In the last 27 games played the Penguins' power play is 31.6% (30-95) against the Lightning.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 15
* Mark Scheifele scored the Jets' first goal of the season for the fifth time in his career and became one of nine players in NHL history to score as many such goals with a single franchise. * A trio of new faces lifted the Red Wings to a win...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs Flames
The Edmonton Oilers play their one and only home Battle of Alberta of the regular season against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, with puck drop slated for just after 8:00 p.m. at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada & Sportsnet or listen live...
NHL
Unmasked: Retired goalie greats say future of position in good hands
Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin, Gibson will carry torch, Rinne, Miller say. The NHL has seen some of its all-time great goalies retire over the past three seasons, but those who have moved on think the future of the position is in good hands. "I feel really good about the next wave," said...
NHL
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-3 loss to Flames
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 5-3 loss the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichsuhkin scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 22 saves on 27 shots in his season debut and recorded his first-career NHL assist. For Calgary, Brett Ritchie and Rasmus...
