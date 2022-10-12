WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first matchup of the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-1-0 versus the Lightning. In their final matchup against Tampa Bay on Mar. 3, 2022, the Penguins held the Lightning to 21 shots on goal in a compelling 5-1 victory. Evgeni Malkin recorded three points (1G-2A), which was one of his three three-plus point games of the season. Last season, Danton Heinen led the team in goals (2) in three games versus the Lightning and was tied for the team lead in points (3) along with Jake Guentzel (1G-2A), Kris Letang (3A) and Evgeni Malkin (1G-2A). The Penguins are 16-6-3 in their last 25 home games versus the Lightning and are 4-2- 1 in their last seven against them. In the last 27 games played the Penguins' power play is 31.6% (30-95) against the Lightning.

