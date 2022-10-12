Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Watch: Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."
Now THIS is how you do fall hair!
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Megan Thee Stallion plans to "take a break" after her house was burglarized last week where thieves reportedly made off with $300,000 worth of property from her home. On Friday (Oct. 14), a law enforcement source had confirmed with the Los Angeles Times that Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles, Calif. home was ransacked on Thursday night (Oct. 13). According to TMZ, two men wearing hoodies and gloves entered the home by smashing a glass door at the back of the Houston rhymer's residence. The thieves then went to the primary bedroom and grabbed an estimated $300,000-400,000 worth of valuables from the home.
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Mase has seemingly accused Diddy of canceling his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” the 47-year-old wrote in a caption alongside the video, which showed the Oct. 20 show of the 3 Headed Monster Tour as “canceled.”
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
