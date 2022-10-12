Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
OwnPGH program to offer low-income, first-time homebuyers up to $90K in help
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday set guidelines for the OwnPGH program, which in partnership with the city’s Housing Authority will provide financial assistance to low-income, first-time homebuyers. The program will provide up to $90,000 to eligible homebuyers who make 80% of the area median income or less.
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
$20.4M development to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh's Fairywood
A $20.4 million development is planned to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. New Jersey-based Tryko Partners plans to create 46 new housing units, 39 of which are earmarked for affordable housing using low-income housing tax credits. Five of the units will be available for seniors...
Pitt News
Pitt works to alleviate shortage of researchers, temporary workers
Pitt is grappling with staffing shortages amid a shrinking, but substantial deficit of higher education employees nationwide and worker-friendly job market. “The University is experiencing challenges similar to other institutions and corporations in the current employment and labor market,” Lisa Garland, director of talent acquisition in the Office of Human Resources, said. “Our current efforts are focused on research positions and various temporary positions including seasonal work.”
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 10-12-22
Bids are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 on the following:. Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday October 20, 2022. Any bid or proposals received after this deadline will be considered as a “late bid” and will be returned...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
north-fayette.com
Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp
Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
wtae.com
Special ballot question would end Allegheny County Council's 'resign to run' rule
PITTSBURGH — Right now, a seat at the table at Allegheny County Council comes with this condition: You must resign to run for any other office. "No other elected officials in Allegheny County or Pennsylvania that I know of have those limitations," Bob Macey, Allegheny County Council member, District 9, told Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
CBS News
PennDOT to host hiring event for Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties
DONEGAL (KDKA) - PennDOT is hosting a hiring event for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties at the PA turnpike stockpile in Donegal on October 18th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency is looking to fill winter positions including CDL operators, diesel mechanics and seasonal radio dispatchers. On-the-spot interviews...
wtae.com
Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase
PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
Pa. city’s rent No. 2 fastest-rising in U.S.: Redfin
It’s no news to say the housing market is very much up in the air at the moment. So, too, is the renting market, with rents in one Pennsylvania city growing at the second fastest pace in the country. SIMILAR STORIES: How to apply for a rebate on Pa....
Proposal before Allegheny County Council would open second appeals window for 'newcomer tax refund'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars."I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg...
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
pghcitypaper.com
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
About 8,000 items abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport to be auctioned off
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An action sports helmet, a 30-pound dumbbell and a mandolin are just some of the items that were abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport. The annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction is coming up, and we got an exclusive look at some of the 8,000 items that will be up for bid.
County looking to re-open Shuman Detention Center as crime increases among young people
Since the state ordered the county to close Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, some have questioned the impact it’s had on increasing crime among young people.
