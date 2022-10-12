PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars."I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO