ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitt News

Pitt works to alleviate shortage of researchers, temporary workers

Pitt is grappling with staffing shortages amid a shrinking, but substantial deficit of higher education employees nationwide and worker-friendly job market. “The University is experiencing challenges similar to other institutions and corporations in the current employment and labor market,” Lisa Garland, director of talent acquisition in the Office of Human Resources, said. “Our current efforts are focused on research positions and various temporary positions including seasonal work.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legal Advertising Bids and Proposals 10-12-22

Bids are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 on the following:. Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday October 20, 2022. Any bid or proposals received after this deadline will be considered as a “late bid” and will be returned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Compensation And Benefits#Health And Safety#Dei#Rail Division Management#Cso
north-fayette.com

Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp

Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
OAKDALE, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
wtae.com

Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase

PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposal before Allegheny County Council would open second appeals window for 'newcomer tax refund'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars."I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community

Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy